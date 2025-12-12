Lee & Associates Closes $8.3-Million Sale of Irvine Industrial Facility

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

27,638-SF property sells in one day amid tight Orange County industrial supply

Lee & Associates – Newport Beach has announced the sale of 1095 Main Street in Irvine. The property is a 27,638-square-foot industrial building that sold for $8.3 million. The buyer, Geekhookah, was represented by Lee & Associates – Newport Beach senior vice president Brian Garbutt.

The property sold after just one day on the market, underscoring the extremely limited industrial supply in Orange County and the strong ongoing demand for functional, flexible industrial assets.

“The process took time as we searched for the right fit, but once we found the right building, everything moved quickly,” said Garbutt. “The property’s flexibility and the client’s readiness to close made it a smooth transaction in an otherwise tight market.”

The building offers a rare combination of warehouse, manufacturing, office and lounge space, making it well-suited for multifunctional operations in a high-demand submarket.

Information for this press release was sourced from Lee & Associates – Newport Beach.