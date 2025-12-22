Pacific Tusk Builders: High-End Amenities are the New Mandate for 2026 Office Returns

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Pacific Tusk Builders, a leading general contracting firm out of the Orange County/Los Angeles area, has shared the biggest workplace trends and predictions it is anticipating for 2026.

Five years post-pandemic, and companies across the nation are facing mounting pressure to bring employees back into the office. Return-to-office mandates have sparked interest among employers to reimagine what’s possible for the workplace, with many investing in upgrades they hope will increase employee retention, satisfaction and productivity.

Pacific Tusk Builders, which has completed work on numerous high-profile projects for companies throughout Southern California, has seen a surge in demand for office renovations as employers work to bring employees back on-site. The firm’s portfolio includes work for major entertainment and media companies, including Nickelodeon, Paramount, IMAX, Microsoft, The Obamas, USC and more.

“2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for innovation in the workplace,” said Eric Prendergast, co-founder of Pacific Tusk Builders. “Companies are now investing more to create spaces that support employee well-being, creativity and satisfaction, and we’re proud to help bring those visions to life.”

Some emerging trends in the workplace include:



The addition of living plant walls to improve indoor air quality and keep employees feeling focused and productive

On-site gyms, shower rooms and saunas allow employees to recharge and take care of their personal wellness at a time that works in their day

Open workspaces that include game rooms, golf simulators and other recreational activities have become more popular as a way to destress during the workday

Open workspaces that include game rooms, golf simulators and other recreational activities have become more popular as a way to destress during the workday Gourmet food and private chefs: Cafe-style lounges with elevated food options, designed to encourage employee engagement and collaboration, elevating the workday and boosting overall satisfaction

These trends come at a critical time. A recent statistic from Founder Reports cited that “64% of remote workers would quit or start looking for a new job if their employer stopped allowing remote or hybrid work.”

With 2026 just around the corner, Pacific Tusk Builders predicts more and more companies will work to avoid this fallout and start incorporating these trends as a way of acknowledging the emotional and cultural shifts that have taken place over the past five years.

Information for this article was sourced from Pacific Tusk Builders.