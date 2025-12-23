BOLOUR Completes $22.25 Million Office Refinance for Village Business Park in Buena Park

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Bolour Associates Inc., a privately owned real estate investment, development and finance company, has provided a $22,250,000, 24-month office refinance loan in Buena Park, California, through its affiliate, BA Debt Fund LLC (BOLOUR).

Village Business Park spans 144,000 square feet in two multi-tenant, two-story buildings located at 7000 and 7001 Village Dr. Currently at 82% occupancy, the BOLOUR loan provides capital to refinance and additional funds for future leasing needs to promote asset stability.

“With below-market occupancy and looming debt maturity, this borrower required a creative, higher-leverage solution that would position its investment for long-term value creation,” said BOLOUR CEO Mark Bolour.

“BOLOUR was able to execute on this loan quickly, ensuring deadlines were met as we unlocked a strategic financing solution to maximize performance,” added BOLOUR vice president of lending and acquisitions DaJuan Bennett.

Property amenities include large and open floor plans, a generous 6:1000 parking ratio and suites with immediate courtyard access for unique indoor/outdoor use. The buildings are strategically located in the center of Orange County, immediately adjacent to Interstate 5, in close proximity to the 91 and 605 Freeways and surrounded by a variety of nearby retail and restaurant amenities.

CBRE represented the borrower.

Bolour Associates Inc. recently rolled its debt platform into an evergreen fund structure, allowing for greater speed in closing, flexibility in size and rates as well as increased diversification for its investors.

Information for this article was sourced from Bolour Associates Inc.