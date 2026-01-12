Newport Beach’s Tebra Raises $250 Million to Fuel AI Push in Healthcare

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Newport Beach-based healthcare software company Tebra has closed $250 million in new equity and debt financing to speed up its R&D in AI and automation. The financing consists primarily of equity capital led by New York City-based private equity investment firm Hildred, as well as a debt facility provided by J.P. Morgan. The round was oversubscribed and included participation from existing investors Toba Capital, Transformation Capital and HLM Venture Partners.

Tebra said it will use the new funding to deploy AI-powered capabilities across electronic health records, billing and payments, patient experience and practice marketing. The company serves more than 140,000 private healthcare providers.

“This investment is a direct mandate to eliminate the ‘squeeze’ on private practices,” said Dan Rodrigues, founder and chief executive of Tebra, in a statement. “AI represents the great equalizer for the industry, solving the systemic challenges that cause burnout and destroy profitability across the entire patient and revenue journey. Our confidence – and that of our investors – is rooted in our unique ability to embed AI deep into an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform purpose-built for independent practices. We look forward to partnering with the Hildred team to strategically scale our platform.”

Founded in 2021, Tebra provides an all-in-one electronic health record platform built exclusively for independent healthcare practices. Tebra’s platform minimizes administrative drag on private practices by automating manual tasks, reducing common errors and simplifying workflows for practice owners and their teams.

“Tebra has built the rare platform that doesn’t just digitize records but actually performs work on behalf of the provider. We believe Tebra’s vision for an AI-enabled ‘System of Action’ is the critical unlocking mechanism this market needs to restore profitability and focus back to patient care. We are thrilled to partner with Dan and the Tebra team to accelerate this transformation,” said Andrew Goldman, co-founder and managing partner at Hildred, in a statement.

