Crosse Partners Acquires 57,000-SF Industrial Building in Huntington Beach from Oxford Properties

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

JLL represents global real estate investor, developer and manager Oxford Properties Group in sale of building

JLL announced today that Crosse Partners has acquired a 57,088-square-foot industrial building located at 5302 Rancho Road in Huntington Beach, California, from Oxford Properties.

Crosse Partners is a private equity fund created to invest in and provide growth resources for middle-market companies primarily based in California.

Advertisement

JLL’s Steve Wagner, Zach Niles, Brendan Brady and Makenna Peter represented the seller, Oxford Properties. The buyer, Crosse Partners, was represented by Randy Ellison and Andrew Ryan of Cushman & Wakefield.

“After below average sales volume in Orange County in 2023 and 2024, we saw a strong rebound in industrial owner-user sales in 2025,” said Steve Wagner, JLL senior managing director. “This growth is a testament to the strong entrepreneurial spirit in the market and business owners viewing industrial real estate as an avenue toward long-term wealth creation.”

5302 Rancho Road is ideally located in the highly desirable West Orange County submarket of Huntington Beach, California, offering easy access to the 405 Freeway. The property features 37,798 square feet of 28-foot clear height warehouse space and 19,290 square feet of two-story office space. It also offers a secure, fenced yard and ample parking. The property is central to executive housing and a strong/diverse labor pool.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.