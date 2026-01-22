MCA Realty Expands Southern California Footprint with Major Temecula Acquisition

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

MCA Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate investment company based in Orange County, has announced the acquisition of a 224,700-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial building with an additional 5.54 acres of land located at 41995 Zevo Drive in Temecula.

The firm acquired the property from a private investor with its MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund II. MCA currently owns six industrial properties encompassing one million square feet in Southern California.

MCA Realty will rebrand the property and make significant exterior and interior improvements. It also plans to pursue strategies to maximize the value of the excess land. Scott Stewart of Lee and Associates has been retained to oversee leasing at the property.

“We acquired this project for its attractive going-in yield, excess land and significant upside,” said Tyler Mattox, principal at MCA Realty. “Furthermore, Temecula has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly growing submarket within Southern California, attracting a diverse mix of industries, ranging from advanced manufacturing to logistics and distribution due to its strategic location along key transportation corridors.”

Built in 1998, 41995 Zevo Drive is ideally located just minutes from the I-215 and I-15 freeways, providing convenient access to neighboring communities. It features 28-foot clear heights, 21 dock high and 4 grade level doors and 3/1,000 square feet parking.

Cushman and Wakefield’s Industrial Advisory Group, led by Jeff Chiate and Bryce Aberg, represented both MCA Realty and the seller in the transaction.

Information for this article was sourced from MCA Realty, Inc.