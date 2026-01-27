West Hive Capital Nets $24.5M in Sale of Western Plaza Retail Center

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Irvine-based West Hive Capital sold Western Plaza, a 28,190-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, for $24.5 million. It acquired the underperforming property in 2024 for $8.4 million.

The price reflected a comprehensive renovation program that included a complete exterior façade modernization, upgraded building systems, and site and parking improvements that included the addition of a new 4,000-square-foot outdoor dining plaza designed to support the center’s food and beverage tenants. The firm also re-merchandised the tenant mix to better align with daily needs and service-oriented retail demand in the surrounding community.

“We felt the only way to do it right was to improve the things that actually mattered, like upgrading utilities and parking, instead of just putting lipstick on it,” said Kyle Gorman, co-founder and general partner of West Hive Capital, in a statement. “We were the new kids on the block when we took this on, but hopefully taking it cradle to grave reflects what we are capable of and the standards we plan to bring to every redevelopment moving forward.”

New tenants secured during the repositioning include O’Reilly Auto Parts, The Habit Burger Grill, Urbane Café, Mattress Firm, Pacific Dental, Piccinni Italian, Alibaba Mediterranean, Pure Bean Coffee and Ko-Ryu Ramen, a locally owned restaurant concept. The improvements resulted in a fully stabilized asset at the time of sale.

“Western Plaza is a clear example of our approach to retail investment. We target well-located centers and drive value through thoughtful capital investment and focused leasing efforts that serve the surrounding community. That strategy continues to resonate with private and institutional investors,” said Brandon Lehman, co-founder and general partner of West Hive Capital, in a statement.

West Hive Capital was represented by Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group. Sheila Alimadadian of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, Aria Investments.