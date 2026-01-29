Sacramento’s Inszone Continues SoCal Growth with Santa Ana Acquisition

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Torrance-based manufacturing company Hadrian has announced it has raised additional capital, led by accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., valuing the company at $1.6 billion. The amount raised in the latest funding round was not disclosed. The round included participation from Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, StepStone Group, 1789 Capital, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, a16z, Construct Capital and existing investors.

The funding will support Hadrian’s factory expansion and advance the company’s manufacturing roadmap.

“For decades, the United States separated design from production and assumed global supply chains would carry the load,” said Chris Power, founder and chief executive of Hadrian, in a statement. “That assumption no longer holds. This capital accelerates our ability to build the industrial capacity America needs by pairing advanced automation with workforce training designed for the scale of the opportunity in front of us.”

Domestic manufacturing capacity across aerospace, defense and critical infrastructure continues to accelerate. The additional capital will help Hadrian to move faster in scaling high-throughput American factories, expanding its workforce and accelerating deployment of the AI, software and automation systems that power its operations.

Hadrian is building a new generation of advanced manufacturing facilities designed to produce mission-critical components, assemblies and full product lines as part of its Factories as a Service (FaaS) with speed, reliability and scale.

“Our country needs to accomplish this goal for supply chain security and long-term endurance. Hadrian is the team to lead it forward,” said Hunter Somerville, partner at StepStone Group, in a LinkedIn post.

Information for this article was sourced from Hadrian.