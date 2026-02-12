DJM Sells Gateway Center in Mission Viejo for $51 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

DJM, a Costa Mesa-based private equity real estate and development firm, sold Gateway Center, a grocery-anchored neighborhood retail center in Mission Viejo, for $51 million, representing a 6% capitalization rate on net operating income. The transaction closed all-cash with an institutional buyer.

“Our investment thesis focused on high-quality, densely populated suburban markets like Mission Viejo that consistently support retail demand, strong occupancy and rental growth,” said Rob Miller, chief executive of DJM, in a statement. “Gateway Center is a great example of how disciplined capital deployment, thoughtful leasing and strategic asset management can meaningfully enhance long-term value.”

At the time of sale, Gateway Center was 97% leased to a combination of national and local retailers, including Starbucks, Baja Fresh, Saddleback Family & Urgent Care, Chase and others. The center, which was completed in 1979, spans 7.4 acres and is positioned along highly trafficked Alicia Parkway.

DJM acquired Gateway Center in December 2021 from Gerrity Group for $39.5 million, when the property was 83% occupied. Upon acquisition, DJM carried out a targeted repositioning strategy that included new leases, increasing the center’s occupancy to 97%.

As the firm continues to scale its platform, DJM remains focused on acquiring and developing well-located retail and mixed-use assets that serve everyday consumer demand in high-quality markets.

Since its inception, DJM has developed and managed 4.5 million square feet of commercial real estate and completed $1 billion of retail development.

Information for this article was sourced from DJM.