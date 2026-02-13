Rare Cottages and Value-Add Potential Drive Two Major La Habra Apartment Transactions

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CBRE has announced the sale of two multifamily properties totaling 38 units in La Habra to two separate private buyers, including the city’s largest apartment transaction of the past year. The transactions were arranged by Dan Blackwell and Amanda Fielder, who represented both sellers. Combined, the sales totaled $12.25 million.

CBRE arranged the $6.4-million sale of an 18-unit multifamily community known as The Bungalows on Monte Vista, located at 141-247 South Monte Vista Street in La Habra, representing a price of $355,556 per unit and $474 per square foot. The property closed in a 28-day escrow and traded at a cap rate of 5.74%, ranking as La Habra’s largest apartment transaction and highest cap rate sale in the past year, according to CBRE. The seller, a private investor based in Pasadena, originally acquired the property through CBRE.

Built in 1964, the community consists entirely of single-story, detached, two-bedroom cottages, totaling approximately 13,500 rentable square feet across 1.33 acres on two parcels.

“This asset’s single-story cottage design and large lot size made it a rare offering in the market,” said Blackwell, executive vice president. “Our team selected an Orange County-based buyer who recognized its long-term stability and unique attributes.”

“The Bungalows on Monte Vista stood out as the largest multifamily property available in La Habra at the time of sale, both in unit count and land size,” added Fielder, senior associate. “Its low-density layout and strong fundamentals aligned well with current investor demand.”

Blackwell added, “We represented the seller when they originally acquired the asset, and the property’s generous lot configuration and long-term upside made it especially compelling to today’s investors.”

CBRE also arranged the $5.85-million sale of Villa Monaco, a 20-unit multifamily community located at 950 North Walnut Street in La Habra, built in 1968 and owned by the same family since construction. The sale reflects a price of $292,000 per unit and $269 per square foot.

“The seller, a private family based in San Diego, completed the disposition as part of a generational transition. The buyer, a private investor based in Orange County, acquired the property as a value-add opportunity.”

Situated on a 0.61-acre lot with 21,776 rentable square feet, the three-building, two-story property features a mix of large two- and three-bedroom units, each with a fireplace. The community offers covered carports and open parking, landscaped common areas, on-site laundry, wall A/C and heat in all units, and individually metered electricity with master‑metered gas.

Villa Monaco presented a significant value-add opportunity, with in-place rents estimated to be more than 50% below market, according to Fielder. The property offered a current cap rate of 4.26% and a market-rate cap rate of 8.37%, achievable through interior upgrades, rent adjustments and operational efficiencies.

“Our marketing process produced multiple competitive offers for this first-time-on-market asset,” said Blackwell. “Buyers were attracted to the property’s fundamentals, spacious units and the clear path to repositioning.”

“Villa Monaco’s long-term ownership and below-market rents created a compelling opportunity for investors seeking scale and upside in North Orange County,” added Fielder.

“These two transactions highlight the continued demand for well-located, value-add multifamily assets in Orange County,” said Fielder. “Both sellers benefited from active buyer interest, and both buyers secured properties with meaningful long-term potential.”

Information for this article was sourced from CBRE Group, Inc.