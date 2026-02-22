Tustin Legacy Almost Ready for Takeoff

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Rising from the Ashes of the Tustin Air Hangars Fire Comes ‘Tremendous Opportunity’

Back in late 2023, a massive fire that fully decimated a hangar at the historic Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin was fully extinguished nearly a month after it started, leaving a blanket of ash in its wake. The hangar had ignited on the morning of Nov. 7, ‘23 and the relentless blaze partially destroying the historic aviation landmark, sending toxic material into the air over the span of the following days and weeks.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze that day, but multiple flare-ups in the weeks that followed left many Tustin residents on edge after asbestos, nickel and arsenic were found in debris samples near the site.

Those dangerous chemicals led to a local state of emergency declaration, school cancellations and the scrapping of multiple outdoor events in Tustin and the outlying communities.

The fire in all its various forms lasted for 24 days and presented one of the “most challenging structure fires in the County’s history,” officials said.

ATI Restoration mobilized a rapid, large-scale response to manage the hazardous cleanup across Tustin, protecting thousands of residents, public spaces, and infrastructure. ATI’s swift action allowed the majority of affected schools, parks, and public spaces to be cleared within days, with ongoing support provided as needed to ensure long-term safety. The project, executed over the holiday season, saw ATI deploy over 500 certified professionals who, through a zoning strategy and collaboration with environmental consultants, systematically cleared and restored each impacted area.

The 17-story hangar that burned down had been one of the largest all-wood buildings ever built and dates back to the WWII era. During WWII, large fleets of blimps were kept there and, more recently, the facility was used to house helicopters and other crafts for sporting events.

Now that more than two years have passed since the fire, what has happened to the enormous space? It took more than two years, but late last year, the final steps of cleanup were completed and the remaining standing Tustin Air hanger is now complete.

The City of Tustin is considering how to move forward with the hangar sites as part of the broader Tustin Legacy project—a sprawling mixed-use development that already features more than 4,200 homes, shopping centers, schools, and parks.

Nearly 500 acres of the former military base remain undeveloped, and part of the land is still owned by the U.S. Navy – potential for more infill development for both homes/commercial/retail/transportation in prime Orange County.

Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant economies, Tustin Legacy is a new community that celebrates history with a commitment to the future.

According to the City of Tustin, the Tustin Legacy project will combine history and innovation; business and open space; young minds with bold ideas; and neighborhoods that celebrate everyday moments and quality experiences. This planned community will connect people...to each other, to the community, and to new opportunities.

“The land itself, located where it is, it’s a tremendous opportunity. It’s a tremendous opportunity, it’s a uniquely valuable asset,” Tustin’s special legal counsel George Schlossberg said at a public meeting.

Tustin Legacy will be designed to celebrate Orange County. To make this happen, the city has committed to working with some of the region’s and nation’s leading builders to bring about a new community. The resulting collaborative and creative campuses will encourage new thinking. There will be open spaces, big and small - inviting walks, sporting events, bike rides, communal areas, as well as a place to discover a new generation’s legacy.

The focus is now on redevelopment, with the destroyed North Hangar cleared out and plans being made for the future of the remaining hangar and land, balancing historic preservation with new community needs.