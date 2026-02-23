Driving Future Growth: Hanley Investment Group Executives Step Up

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Corona Del Mar-based Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, has announced the promotion of three team members. Dylan Mallory has been elevated to executive vice president, and Brad Dessy and Sean Cox have been promoted to senior vice presidents.

“These promotions reflect the exceptional talent, leadership and client-first mindset that define our firm,” said Ed Hanley, president of Hanley Investment Group. “Dylan, Brad and Sean have each demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a level of execution that consistently delivers results for our clients. Their contributions have strengthened our national platform and positioned us for continued growth.”

Dylan Mallory

Mallory, previously senior vice president, joined Hanley Investment Group in December 2016 as an associate and has quickly become one of the Midwest’s most influential brokers, recognized for his market intelligence, executional precision and national investor reach. With deep personal and professional roots in the region, he brings an intuitive understanding of Midwest retail dynamics that enhances his advisory perspective.

A second-generational real estate professional, Mallory is known for his responsiveness, direct communication style and ability to provide concise, actionable insights in shifting market conditions. Nearly half of his business comes from repeat clients, a reflection of the trust he has earned through consistent execution and a commitment to delivering superior outcomes. His expertise spans valuation, underwriting, market analysis and strategic positioning for anchored- and shadow-anchored centers, multi-tenant retail and single-tenant properties.

Brad Dessy

Dessy, who joined Hanley Investment Group in 2019, advises clients in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant and multi-tenant retail properties, with a specialization in the Southern California and Texas markets. He began his career in Chicago in retail leasing before transitioning into Midwest retail investment sales.

Known for his collaborative approach and strong client relationships, Dessy has worked on a wide range of transactions across the country. His background includes retail, industrial and mixed-use assignments, and he is recognized for his ability to navigate complex deals through teamwork, strategic positioning and consistent communication.

Sean Cox

Cox, who joined the firm as a vice president more than three years ago, specializes in nationwide retail investment sales and has quickly established himself as a trusted advisor to developers, family offices, institutional clients and private investors. He previously served as a director at a Southern California-based retail real estate brokerage firm.

Cox is recognized for his responsiveness, disciplined advisory approach and ability to structure and execute complex real estate transactions. He remains hands-on throughout the entire deal lifecycle – from valuation and buyer outreach to negotiation and escrow execution – ensuring a seamless and strategically managed experience for clients. Cox maintains ongoing engagement with his clients beyond active transactions, offering market intelligence and data-driven guidance that helps them evaluate and underwrite projects with greater precision.

“Dylan, Brad and Sean represent the next generation of leadership at Hanley Investment Group,” said Jeff Lefko, executive vice president and partner. “Their work ethic, integrity and ability to deliver results through shifting market cycles have made a meaningful impact on our clients and our team. We are proud to recognize their achievements and excited for what they will accomplish in the years ahead.”

Hanley Investment Group achieved a record year in 2025, delivering the highest sales volume in the company’s 20-year history. The firm closed more than $1.11 billion in sales volume across 208 transactions in 33 states, totaling 3.2 million square feet sold. In the fourth quarter alone, Hanley Investment Group closed 94 deals in 90 days. The firm has 14 investment advisors companywide and added 10 new hires in 2025, further strengthening its national platform.

Information for this article was sourced from Hanley Investment Group.