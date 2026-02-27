Mission Viejo’s LOCAL Retail Center Hits the Market for $29.7 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced that the firm has been retained by Burnham USA Equities, a Newport Beach-based developer known for its high-profile retail and mixed-use projects, to market for sale LOCAL in Mission Viejo, California. LOCAL is a newly renovated and rebranded lifestyle retail center located at 28321-28361 Marguerite Parkway. The asking price is $29.7 million.

Hanley Investment Group’s president Ed Hanley and executive vice president Kevin Fryman are leading the marketing efforts for the property, which is currently 98% occupied and positioned as one of South Orange County’s premier retail assets.

LOCAL recently underwent a comprehensive exterior renovation completed in 2022, along with a full rebranding initiative that elevated the center’s identity and strengthened its market positioning. According to Hanley, Burnham USA Equities invested substantial capital to modernize the center’s exterior, enhance tenant appeal and reposition LOCAL to cater to the affluent demographics of South Orange County, establishing the property as a stabilized, turnkey retail asset in one of the region’s most supply-constrained trade areas.

Advertisement

“LOCAL gave us an opportunity to reimagine an underutilized property into a distinctive destination for South Orange County,” said Stephen Thorp, executive vice president and Partner of Burnham USA Equities. “We approached the repositioning with a deep understanding of the community’s needs and a commitment to creating an environment that is thoughtfully designed, well-curated and built for long-term relevance. The result is a center that supports daily life, strengthens the neighborhood and adds long-term value for both residents and future ownership.”

LOCAL is anchored by a strong national and regional tenant base, with 94% of the occupancy comprised of national and regional retailers. Major tenants include Ferguson Home, Joybird, Terra Outdoor Living, Sleep Number, Walgreens and Pure Barre. Other tenants include Crescendo, Holland House Salon and Ra Yoga. Recent long-term lease executions have extended the weighted average lease term to 7.0 years, supporting stable cash flow and mitigating near-term rollover exposure.

LOCAL encompasses 46,244 square feet of rentable space across two retail buildings on 4.17 acres: a 31,208-square-foot, three-tenant building and a two-story pad building totaling 15,036 square feet.

Advertisement

This tenant roster supports a merchandising strategy centered on home-furnishings, wellness and service-oriented retailers, creating an environment that encourages longer visits and repeat customer traffic. Fitness and service tenants included in the offering help drive consistent daily visitation and diversify demand drivers, while Woodbridge Interiors, Starbucks and Pure Green, located within the center but excluded from the offering, further contribute to overall activity and cross-shopping.

Hanley noted that the merchandising mix reinforces LOCAL’s regional positioning, particularly given that the nearest competing concentration of home-furnishings retailers is located in Irvine.

“LOCAL’s tenant performance and long-term lease stability align with what private and institutional buyers are prioritizing in today’s market,” said Hanley. “The center’s diversified merchandising mix and recent capital improvements support durable cash flow and a strong, forward-looking demand profile.”

Situated in one of Orange County’s most affluent and supply-constrained retail corridors, LOCAL benefits from exceptional demographics and sustained demand. The five-mile trade area includes more than 289,000 residents, with average household incomes of $191,000 within three miles. Ongoing residential growth at Rancho Mission Viejo, including roughly 9,000 existing homes, 1,000 under construction and a long-term plan for 14,000 units, further strengthens the center’s demand profile, particularly for home-oriented retail.

LOCAL is adjacent to The Shops at Mission Viejo, the region’s dominant enclosed mall, which attracts approximately 5.4 million annual visits. Anchors include Nordstrom, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Round1, lululemon, Sephora and Tesla. A major redevelopment initiative is underway to introduce an outdoor village concept with open-air dining and landscaped gathering areas, scheduled for completion ahead of the 2026 holiday season.

“Burnham USA Equities, and its affiliate, Burnham-Ward Properties, has a long history of elevating retail environments across Orange County,” added Hanley. “Their work at LOCAL reflects the same commitment to placemaking and reinvestment seen in their other high-profile projects, including their leadership role in the Dana Point Harbor revitalization and a portfolio of stabilized assets, such as Mariners Medical Arts, Paseo 17, Castaway Commons and The Waterfront at Via Lido.”

Advertisement

Information for this article was provided by Hanley Investment Group.