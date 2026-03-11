Irvine’s Masimo Sold: Danaher Buys Health Tech Leader for $9.9 Billion

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Irvine-based health technology and consumer electronics firm Masimo Corp. announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by healthcare company Danaher Corporation (Danaher).

Under the terms of the agreement, Danaher will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Masimo common stock for $180 per share in cash, or a total enterprise value of approximately $9.9 billion. The agreement is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

“Danaher shares our commitment to investing in talent and innovation and will be an ideal fit to help power the next chapter of Masimo,” said Katie Szyman, chief executive of Masimo, in a statement. “Importantly, becoming part of Danaher’s Diagnostics segment will strengthen our ability to scale our monitoring technologies globally and accelerate our mission of delivering Masimo innovations that empower clinicians to transform patient care.”

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both Masimo’s board of directors and Danaher’s board of directors. Masimo will become a standalone business unit and brand within Danaher’s Diagnostics segment.

Founded in 1989 by engineer Joe Kiani, Masimo is a global medical technology company that develops and produces monitoring technologies, including sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions.

Danaher was established in 1984 by brothers Steven Rales and Mitchell Rales and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It is a global life sciences and diagnostics company and partners with customers to enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to discover, develop and deliver therapies.

“Masimo is a leader in pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions which, combined with its trusted brand and differentiated technology, will greatly strengthen our diagnostics franchise,” said Rainer M. Blair, president and chief executive of Danaher, in a statement. “With the Danaher Business System and our global scale, we see opportunities to expand Masimo’s reach and continue improving outcomes for patients, particularly those in acute care settings.”

