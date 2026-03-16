KTGY Elevates Geoff Graney to Principal in Irvine

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Irvine-headquartered KTGY, an award-winning design firm focused on architecture, interior design, branded environments and urban design, has announced the elevation of three leaders to the role of principal as well as the promotion of 77 team members across the firm. The elevations recognize those team members who consistently strive to make a positive impact within their studio and to elevate the role of built spaces in people’s lives.

Geoff Graney, Timothy Schwarz and Zac Miles have risen to the position of principal and represent expertise in urban design, architectural and interior design. As long-time contributors who have grown within their studios, they bring deep experience as mentors and designers and are well-positioned to help guide the firm at a leadership level.

“We are excited to celebrate Geoff, Tim and Zac who have each been with the firm for over a decade,” said Jill Williams, chairman of the board. “During that time, they have shown dedication to mentoring the next generation of team members, supporting our clients with thoughtful people-centric approaches to design and firmwide growth.”

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Graney, based in the firm’s Irvine office, is an urban designer and planner with more than 25 years of experience. His talent is to infuse the client’s needs with a creative and clear vision that leads to exceptional design.

He is accomplished at developing practical solutions for complex projects, creating outstanding results. With diverse experience, he has provided innovative design services for resorts, sports, entertainment, waterfront, mixed-use, transit and master-planned communities.

Information for this article was sourced from KTGY.