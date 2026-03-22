Irvine-based Five Point Holdings Announces New Hearthstone Residential Land Banking Investment Partnership with Blue Owl Managed Funds

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Irvine-headquartered Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large, mixed-use planned communities in California, announced the formation of a new residential land banking investment partnership, executed by its Hearthstone Residential Holdings platform with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital Inc.

The investment partnership is designed to support the acquisition of residential homesites and land assets in high-quality U.S. housing markets, leveraging Hearthstone’s operating expertise, sourcing capabilities and long-standing relationships with national homebuilders.

“This transaction represents an important milestone for Hearthstone and for Five Point,” said Dan Hedigan, president and chief executive officer of Five Point. “Following our acquisition of the Hearthstone platform mid-last year, this new partnership marks a critical first step in scaling the land banking business that is being led by Mark Porath, the CEO of our Hearthstone subsidiary, with an institutional partner that shares our long-term vision. This new agreement with Blue Owl positions Hearthstone to pursue a broader set of growth opportunities and further solidify its role as a leading residential land banking platform. We are very pleased to be partnering with the Blue Owl team, and we look forward to scaling the Hearthstone platform.”

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“We’re excited to partner with Hearthstone and Five Point as we enter the land banking ecosystem,” said Matt Tier, managing director at Blue Owl. “Hearthstone’s underwriting expertise, strong industry reputation and decades-long track record make them an ideal partner for Blue Owl. Mark and his team have built an impressive platform, and we share a closely aligned investment philosophy. This partnership marks the first step in what we expect will be a successful collaboration.”

As part of the transaction, Five Point has agreed to issue warrants to funds managed by Blue Owl that will vest upon the achievement of specified cumulative capital contribution thresholds, aligning Blue Owl’s long-term participation with the growth of the platform.

The execution of the new partnership and related agreements does not result in any immediate dilution to Five Point’s existing equity holders. Any potential dilution would occur only if the warrants vest and are subsequently exercised at an exercise price of $7.00 per share. In the event the warrants become fully vested and are exercised by Blue Owl, it would result in approximately 1% dilution of Five Point’s currently outstanding shares on a fully-diluted basis.

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Five Point acquired the Hearthstone platform in 2025 as part of its broader strategy to expand its asset-light, fee-generating businesses alongside its core community development operations. The company believes the model utilized for the investment provided by Blue Owl-managed funds provides a scalable vehicle to grow Hearthstone’s footprint while maintaining alignment with long-term shareholders.

Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, Valencia in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard in San Francisco. These communities are designed to include up to approximately 40,000 residential homes and up to approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.