New TailoredSpace Orange Location Targets Local Entrepreneurs in Old Towne Historic District

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Responding to an ongoing demand for quality coworking space, Southern California-based TailoredSpace opened its 16th coworking campus in the City of Orange. Located at 191 N. Orange Street, Suite 200, the new 11,830-square-foot space is just one block from the Orange Circle in the Old Towne Orange Historic District. The recently built space will encompass the full second floor, above a newly opened Culinary Dropout restaurant.

“This marks our first campus opening for 2026. Orange is another perfect fit as our suburban focus continues to hit the mark. We find that the reduced commute is a huge driver for local workers. Plus, our locations have a higher emphasis on community, encouraging even greater business interaction for entrepreneurs,” said Drew Sanden, co-founder of TailoredSpace, in a statement.

The Orange site design features natural light along with beautifully designed and amenitized meeting spaces. The interior is centered around a vibrant lounge area with bar-top, booths and relaxed seating options. This contemporary and professional feel further fosters a sense of community with members. Numerous amenities include complimentary artisanal roasted coffee, fully stocked refreshments, daily snacks, conference room, phone booth access and Wi-Fi.

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“In Orange, we believe the ideal client will be individuals or small business owners within a three-mile radius of The Circle. Primarily because this TailoredSpace location can cater to companies trying to attract talent with the attractiveness of the space and amazing walkability to coffee, restaurants and services,” added Sanden. To that point, he notes that their new Orange site will likely attract service-based firms engaged in accounting, finance, legal and real estate.

TailoredSpace reported average occupancy across the portfolio at 96% average occupancy. Within the portfolio, a driving demand has been an increase in tech workers seeking offices in suburban markets. To date, it operates coworking sites across Southern California in Burbank, Brea, Carlsbad, Chino Hills, Corona, Del Mar Heights, Kearny Mesa, Laguna Niguel, Oceanside, Orange, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, San Clemente, San Diego, San Juan Capistrano and West Covina.

Information for this article was sourced from TailoredSpace.