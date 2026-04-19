Keck Medicine of USC Continues to Look South

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

L.A. institution expands O.C. footprint once again with new multispecialty treatment center in Irvine

Keck Medicine of USC – Irvine, which specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, has relocated to a spacious new location at 3500 Barranca Parkway, Suite 200 in Irvine, conveniently just one floor down from the previous space.

The expanded clinic includes double the number of exam rooms and a new multispecialty treatment center with seven semi-private infusion bays and one private infusion bay.

Advertisement

This is another sign that Keck Medicine’s Orange County presence continues to grow.

Patients in Irvine and the surrounding community who are undergoing infusion treatment for cancer, including patients of community oncologists, can now receive treatment in their own neighborhood rather than traveling to the Keck Medicine treatment center in Newport Beach or other Orange County facilities.

(Keck Medicine of USC)

“This expansion of treatment services in Irvine illustrates Keck Medicine’s commitment to providing world-class care in convenient locations throughout Orange County,” said Smitha Ravipudi, MPH, CEO of USC Care Medical Group and CEO of Keck Medicine ambulatory care services.

Advertisement

This is actually Keck Medicine’s third medical oncology location in Orange County. Keck Medicine – Buena Park offers diagnostic screening, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgical consultations from physicians fluent in Korean. At Keck Medicine – Newport Beach, patients with cancer or blood disorders can make appointments with respected medical oncologists who have served Orange County for decades and who treat more medical oncology outpatients in Newport Beach than any other provider.

Just next door at Keck Medicine – 350 Old Newport Blvd., patients can access world-class digestive, dermatology, cardiovascular and neurology care. This includes specialized treatment and surgical consultations for hepatobiliary, pancreatic and gastrointestinal tract conditions (such as GERD), treatment for Marfan syndrome, as well as neurology services to manage chronic headaches.

Recently, Keck Medicine also opened Keck Medicine – Newport Beach Radiation Oncology and Imaging, a state-of-the-art facility equipped with new-to-market diagnostic and treatment technology and staffed with experts in a wide range of advanced imaging technology and treatments.

Meeting the surrounding communities’ specific needs, Keck Medicine of USC – Irvine faculty physicians and medical staff have provided care to the Irvine community for several years, and many of them speak fluent Vietnamese.