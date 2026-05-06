From Los Angeles Cancer Network to Oncura Health: Expanding in Orange County

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Oncura Health, formerly known as Los Angeles Cancer Network, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Los Alamitos clinic on Monday, May 4, 2026. The event marked another milestone in the organization’s continued growth across Southern California.

The transition to Oncura Health reflects the organization’s evolution into a modern, physician-led specialty care network, grounded in compassionate, evidence-based care. Services include hematology, medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, surgical coordination, infusion therapy and access to advanced treatments, including clinical trials.

The Los Alamitos clinic expands access to high-quality specialty care in Orange County, bringing comprehensive services closer to where patients live and receive care. Designed to support a multidisciplinary approach, the clinic connects physicians, care teams and resources to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience.

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“This opening reflects our continued investment in Orange County and our commitment to meeting patients where they are,” said Troy Simon, CEO of Oncura Health. “We are continuing to expand our network to provide high-quality, coordinated specialty care closer to home, while continuing to expand access to advanced treatment options.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included remarks from Oncura Health leadership, physicians and community partners, followed by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility.

Information for this article was sourced from Oncura Health.