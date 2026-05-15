Genesis Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team with New SVP Michael Anthony

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Michael Anthony joins as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Team Leader

Michael Anthony

Orange County-based Genesis Bank has announced that Michael Anthony has been named its senior vice president, Commercial Banking team leader. With extensive experience spanning money-center, regional and community banking institutions, Anthony will play an important role in expanding the bank’s relationship-based C&I-focused lending, depository, and treasury cash management products, services and solutions for small to mid-sized businesses.

Stephen H. Gordon, chairman, CEO, and president of Genesis Bank, stated, “We are excited to have Michael join Genesis in this key leadership role. As the bank continues to make meaningful progress in executing its C&I strategies, Michael will be instrumental in helping to lead our business development and sales production efforts. His robust professional background and experience are aligned with our strategic priorities that are focused on taking our C&I platform to the next stages of growth, scale and sophistication, including expanding our client base, industry verticals, market outreach and geographic presence across Southern California.”

Balaji Krishna, executive vice president, chief banking officer, stated, “We’re thrilled to have Michael be a part of what we’re accomplishing here at Genesis Bank. We had the pleasure of working with Michael earlier in his career at Opus Bank, where his talent and determination quickly translated to growth in new commercial clients. As Michael’s career success continued, we were very excited that the timing aligned for him to join us. With his strong C&I acumen and client-centric approach, we’re very excited to have him help lead our business development efforts and grow our commercial client base.”

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Anthony brings more than a decade of experience in commercial banking, with deep expertise in business development, relationship management and structuring customized lending and depository solutions for small to mid-sized businesses and companies. He joins Genesis from Western Alliance Bank, where he was responsible for building and leading their middle market commercial banking presence across Los Angeles and Orange County, establishing a scalable, high-performing platform.

Prior to Western Alliance, Anthony held leadership roles at Pacific Premier Bank, Bank of America and Opus Bank, where he was consistently recognized for delivering exceptional client services and exceeding loan and depository production goals. Having built multiple commercial banking platforms from the ground up, Anthony brings an entrepreneurial and holistic approach to developing and growing client relationships, while leveraging technology, C&I expertise and ideation to comprehensively meet the needs of commercial banking clients.

Information for this article was sourced from Genesis Bank.