Advertisement
Orange County

Guiding the Legacy: Jeremy Laster Promoted to CEO of Rancho Mission Viejo

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Jeremy Laster Named CEO and President of Rancho Mission Viejo
Jeremy Laster

Rancho Mission Viejo’s chairman, Tony Moiso, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Laster to the position of chief executive officer and president for the family-owned, fully integrated land ownership and management company. Laster has served as president of The Ranch since 2022.

“Jeremy brings a rare combination of sound judgement, clear vision and a genuine commitment to people. Throughout his time with The Ranch, he has earned the complete trust of our teams and demonstrated an ability to deliver significant results while strengthening our company culture,” said Don Vodra, vice chairman of The Ranch’s Board. “He has already proven to be one of Orange County’s great business leaders, and we are confident in his leadership as he guides the company into its next chapter.”

Laster will be responsible for overseeing and managing all Rancho Mission Viejo enterprises, including larger-scale master-planned community development, land management (The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo), ranching and farming, commercial properties and investments. Laster joined Rancho Mission Viejo in 2001 as a project manager.

Advertisement

“It’s an honor to step into the role of CEO and carry forward a legacy that spans more than a century of family ownership. Each generation has understood that the privilege of land ownership comes with a responsibility to be a thoughtful steward. I’m proud to lead The Ranch team and continue fostering a culture rooted in care and respect for our communities. Together, we will build on that legacy while shaping the future,” said Laster.

Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC., is responsible for the ranching, farming, planning, real estate development and financial operations of the 23,000-acre Rancho Mission Viejo in unincorporated South Orange County, CA. Since 1882, members of the O’Neill/Moiso/Avery family have owned and managed the historic Rancho Mission Viejo, which is the last working ranch in Orange County. Under the leadership of Tony Moiso and his family, portions of Rancho Mission Viejo now include the family-developed cities and communities of Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita.

Today, nearly 75% of the remaining 23,000 acres of The Ranch are being preserved as open space through The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, which recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary. Approximately 25% of The Ranch is being developed into multiple inter-generational, mixed-use villages within the award-winning community of Rancho Mission Viejo.

Advertisement

At build-out, Rancho Mission Viejo is expected to provide approximately 14,000 homes (including up to 6,000 homes for 55+ residents), approximately five million square feet of non-residential uses including shopping, dining and employment centers, as well as numerous community features including clubhouses, community farms, parks, schools, civic uses, childcare centers and places of worship. The newest Village of Rienda has sold more than 1,500 homes since opening for sale in April 2022.

Information for this article was sourced from Rancho Mission Viejo.

More Business Updates

Orange CountyBusiness by LA Times StudiosNEXT UP

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer

Entertainment Business

AREA15 Names Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran Bonnie Weber as President

Rethinking TikTok

Goods & Retail

Rethinking TikTok

Finance, insurance and senior couple with documents, planning tax and home budget with a laptop.

Human Resources

Fears Over Retirement Healthcare Costs Are Rising – And Many Americans Aren’t Planning for Them

FIFA World Cup trophy with SoFi Stadium in background

Sports Business

Can World Cup Dreams Overcome Global Reality?

V. James DeSimone, the lawyer standing at the center of some of Southern California’s most urgent civil rights fights

Law

Paid Program

The Lawyer Standing at the Center of Some of Southern California’s Most Urgent Civil Rights Fights

Modern domestic robot in a luxurious living room interior at night, concept of futuristic smart home technology

AI & Tech

Unexpected AI: Physical Ai Device Shipments to Reach 145 Million Units by 2035

Vast Majority of Accounting Teams Are Adopting AI Tools

Banking & Finance

Vast Majority of Accounting Teams Are Adopting AI Tools

Aerial view of Downtown Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate

Companies Acquire Commercial Properties Amid Uncertain Investor Confidence

The Power of Love: How D.Law Is Rewriting the Rules of Employment Law

Law

Paid Program

The Power of Love: How D.Law Is Rewriting the Rules of Employment Law

People Discussing Robotic Prototype of Hand. Computer Science Education Concept

Orange County

New Report Identifies Needs And Solutions To Meet Orange County’s Future Workforce Demand

Glass bottles being made on an assembly line in a factory

Goods & Retail

Business in the Glass Age

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables

Last chance deals

Wilson tennis ball and racket

Deals & Coupons

Best Wilson Promo Codes and Coupons for May 2026

Uber Eats app on the smartphone screen. Green background.

Deals & Coupons

The Best Uber Eats Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Orange Nike logo on a wooden wall

Deals & Coupons

Score a Nike Promo Code: Best Ways to Save 10% in May 2026

Macys Department store sign

Deals & Coupons

Top Macy’s Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Happy family with luggage and backpacks coming to the wooded hotel

Deals & Coupons

The Best Vrbo Coupons for May 2026

Tripadvisor on phone in front of a map

Deals & Coupons

Tripadvisor Deals: The Best Discounts for May 2026

Bed with new mattress in room

Deals & Coupons

Nectar Mattress Coupons: Best Deals for May 2026

Tax season with wooden alphabet blocks, calculator, pen on 1040 tax form background

Deals & Coupons

The Best TurboTax Discount Codes - May 2026

little asian girl jumping on bed at home with dad, korean man playing with daughter

Deals & Coupons

Save Up to 40% With These Naturepedic Coupons and Deals

Young beautiful hispanic woman preparing vegetable smoothie with blender at the kitchen

Deals & Coupons

Vitamix Promo Codes and Deals: Save $180 in May 2026

Sam's Club exterior. Sam's Club is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart.

Deals & Coupons

Sam’s Club Coupons 2026: Up to 50% Off Your Order

Happy mother with little daughter near window at home

Deals & Coupons

Get Up to 55% Off Your Order With Our SelectBlinds Coupons

Advertisement