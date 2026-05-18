Guiding the Legacy: Jeremy Laster Promoted to CEO of Rancho Mission Viejo

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Jeremy Laster

Rancho Mission Viejo’s chairman, Tony Moiso, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Laster to the position of chief executive officer and president for the family-owned, fully integrated land ownership and management company. Laster has served as president of The Ranch since 2022.

“Jeremy brings a rare combination of sound judgement, clear vision and a genuine commitment to people. Throughout his time with The Ranch, he has earned the complete trust of our teams and demonstrated an ability to deliver significant results while strengthening our company culture,” said Don Vodra, vice chairman of The Ranch’s Board. “He has already proven to be one of Orange County’s great business leaders, and we are confident in his leadership as he guides the company into its next chapter.”

Laster will be responsible for overseeing and managing all Rancho Mission Viejo enterprises, including larger-scale master-planned community development, land management (The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo), ranching and farming, commercial properties and investments. Laster joined Rancho Mission Viejo in 2001 as a project manager.

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“It’s an honor to step into the role of CEO and carry forward a legacy that spans more than a century of family ownership. Each generation has understood that the privilege of land ownership comes with a responsibility to be a thoughtful steward. I’m proud to lead The Ranch team and continue fostering a culture rooted in care and respect for our communities. Together, we will build on that legacy while shaping the future,” said Laster.

Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC., is responsible for the ranching, farming, planning, real estate development and financial operations of the 23,000-acre Rancho Mission Viejo in unincorporated South Orange County, CA. Since 1882, members of the O’Neill/Moiso/Avery family have owned and managed the historic Rancho Mission Viejo, which is the last working ranch in Orange County. Under the leadership of Tony Moiso and his family, portions of Rancho Mission Viejo now include the family-developed cities and communities of Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita.

Today, nearly 75% of the remaining 23,000 acres of The Ranch are being preserved as open space through The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, which recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary. Approximately 25% of The Ranch is being developed into multiple inter-generational, mixed-use villages within the award-winning community of Rancho Mission Viejo.

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At build-out, Rancho Mission Viejo is expected to provide approximately 14,000 homes (including up to 6,000 homes for 55+ residents), approximately five million square feet of non-residential uses including shopping, dining and employment centers, as well as numerous community features including clubhouses, community farms, parks, schools, civic uses, childcare centers and places of worship. The newest Village of Rienda has sold more than 1,500 homes since opening for sale in April 2022.

Information for this article was sourced from Rancho Mission Viejo.