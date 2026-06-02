New ConsumerDirect CFO Gary Lu to Drive Fintech Growth

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Veteran finance and operations leader brings more than 20 years of experience across public companies and high-growth organizations

Gary Lu

Irvine-based ConsumerDirect Inc., an industry leader in helping consumers manage their credit, money and privacy, has announced the appointment of Gary Lu, CPA, as chief financial officer. Lu brings more than two decades of financial, accounting and operational leadership across public companies, high-growth fintech and Fortune 500 enterprises.

In his role as CFO, Lu will oversee the company’s financial operations, including cash and revenue management, forecasting, financial reporting and regulatory compliance. He will partner closely with the executive team and board of directors on strategic planning, financial analysis and key growth initiatives, supporting data-driven decision-making and the continued scaling of the company’s subscription-based business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary to the ConsumerDirect team at such a pivotal time for our business,” said David B. Coulter, CEO of ConsumerDirect. “Gary brings a proven track record of financial leadership, operational rigor and strategic insight that will be essential to our team as we continue to grow and scale. His deep expertise and disciplined approach to driving growth and efficiency make him the ideal partner to help guide our next phase.”

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Lu most recently served as CFO of Biomerica, Inc., where he oversaw finance, accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, legal, HR and IT. His experience includes leading capital markets transactions, complex SEC reporting, SOX compliance, M&A integrations and enterprise system implementations. Prior to Biomerica, he held a senior finance role at Happy Money, a consumer fintech he helped scale through rapid growth. He began his career at Ernst & Young, where he led financial statement audits and SOX implementations for Fortune 500 clients.

“I am excited to join ConsumerDirect at such an important moment in its growth journey,” said Lu. “The company has built a strong foundation and clear vision for the future. I look forward to partnering with David and the leadership team to further strengthen and scale the company, while also advocating for more consumers to better their financial health.”

Information for this article was sourced from ConsumerDirect.

