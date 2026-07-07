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Orange County

indie Semiconductor Announces Board Changes: Aoki Retires, Schiller Appointed

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Ichiro Aoki to retire as indie president and board member, while Thomas Schiller is appointed to the board

Aliso Viejo-based indie Semiconductor, an automotive solutions innovator, has announced that Dr. Ichiro Aoki has resigned from his position as president of indie and member of indie’s board of directors and appointed Thomas Schiller to its board of directors.

Dr. Aoki has been with indie since its inception and is one of the company’s co-founders, serving as indie’s president and managing the execution of the company’s engineering plans. Dr. Aoki will transition to a more focused, limited role centered on technical expertise, while also offering advisory support to advance the company’s strategic product roadmap.

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“We are extremely thankful to Dr. Aoki for his exceptional years of service and visionary leadership as a co-founder of indie. His commitment and ingenuity helped lay the foundation upon which our organization was built,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and CEO. “Ichiro’s contributions have been instrumental in shaping our culture and many of the major engineering accomplishments that have propelled our success. We look forward to his ongoing guidance in his new role as technical advisor.”

Thomas Schiller

Schiller has contributed significantly to the company over the past seven years, initially serving as indie’s former CFO and executive vice president of strategy and recently as a strategic advisor. His leadership and tenacity are exemplified by the instrumental role he played in steering the company’s 2021 IPO. While continuing to serve indie in his current advisory role, his appointment to indie’s board of directors will enable Schiller to have a broader impact on the company, working directly alongside fellow board members and executive leadership to help shape key decisions and guide strategic execution.

“I am humbled and honored to join indie’s board at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” said Schiller. “With a world-class team underpinned by key requisite technologies, indie is well positioned to capitalize on intelligent ADAS as it now expands to address adjacent physical AI markets, including robotics and humanoids.”

“We are excited to welcome Tom to indie’s board of directors. With an impressive track record of success, distinguished career and a proven history of entrepreneurial leadership, his contributions will be invaluable,” said David Aldrich, chairman of the board of indie. “Tom has demonstrated a strong commitment to driving performance, creating shareholder value and identifying new opportunities for long-term success. The board and I look forward to leveraging Tom’s unique perspectives and deep industry expertise.”

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Information for this article was sourced from indie.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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