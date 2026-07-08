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Caylent Taps 25-Year Tech Veteran Eduardo Fayh as President & COO

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Caylent Appoints Eduardo Fayh as President and Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo Fayh

Irvine-based Caylent, an AI-first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, has announced the addition of Eduardo Fayh as president and COO. Fayh’s primary focus will be on operationalizing Caylent’s AI-first services model and scaling the company’s foundation to serve even more enterprise customers through their continued growth.

With more than 25 years of experience in technology, consulting and operational leadership, Fayh joins Caylent to capitalize on expanding relationships with partners, including AWS and Anthropic. He will report directly to Caylent’s CEO Valerie Henderson and will lead teams, including Service Delivery, Operations and Managed Services.

When I looked at what Caylent has built, I saw a company with genuine momentum and a market position that competitors simply cannot replicate,” said Fayh. “The combination of a deep AWS partnership and an emerging Anthropic practice creates an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often. As a member of the team, my focus is on execution and building the structure, processes and talent model that turn Caylent’s AI-first services approach into a scalable, repeatable business. This is exactly the kind of work I came here to do.”

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Fayh spent 13 years helping build Thoughtworks in progressively senior roles, ultimately overseeing a $300-million business. He most recently served as VP of delivery at Globant, leading strategic client partnerships and driving growth at the enterprise level. Fayh has also held leadership positions at Dell Computers and Telco Group Claro.

“Caylent Accelerate is our commitment to customers that they will move from ideas to impact faster than they can anywhere else, and delivering on that commitment at our scale requires an elite operational foundation to match the ambition,” said Caylent CEO Valerie Henderson. “Eduardo has spent 25 years building exactly that kind of foundation at some of the most operationally demanding consulting organizations in the world. He understands what it takes to scale delivery without sacrificing quality, to operationalize an AI-first model with real discipline and to build the team structures that let great engineers do their best work. Bringing Eduardo on as president and COO is how we make sure that as we grow, we keep getting better for every customer we serve.”

Information for this article was sourced from Caylent.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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