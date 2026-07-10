Orange County United Way Launches $18M ‘The OC Way’ Campaign

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Orange County United Way has announced the launch of The OC Way Campaign, an $18-million fundraising initiative designed to transform how social services are delivered in Orange County by building a connected nonprofit network that improves access to support and ensures no one falls through the cracks.

In Orange County, one in three people is struggling to make ends meet, even with full-time employment. At the backbone of The OC Way Campaign is 211OC, a key service of Orange County United Way, which connects residents with thousands of local health and human service resources, including housing, food assistance and others offered by local nonprofits and government agencies.

“We are deeply moved by the generosity already shown through The OC Way Campaign,” said Susan B. Parks, president and CEO of Orange County United Way. “We can walk with people in need until they reach solid ground. We just need your help. Every donation and investment in this campaign ensures a more coordinated, accountable and effective system of care so that no one has to face hardship alone.”

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Joanna Kong, Sue Parks (Chris Robertson - Photo Deli LLC Orange County Professional Photographer)

Last year, 211OC responded to 500,000 requests for help. To meet the growing demand for assistance, Orange County United Way and 211OC are building a connected network of nonprofits and public agencies, ensuring residents are matched with the right services the first time through the GetHelpOC closed-loop referral network.

The network strengthens coordination among service providers and makes it easier for residents to access critical support. Through real-time data sharing, partners can identify emerging needs, address service gaps and intervene before crises arise.

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“When people don’t get help, their problems get worse. With systems like GetHelpOC in place, nonprofits can better understand trends happening in real time, identify unmet needs and demonstrate measurable outcomes to funders and partners,” said Elizabeth Andrade, executive director of 211OC. “211OC is evolving from a helpline to a countywide lifeline, ensuring residents are connected to services faster and followed through the system effectively. Our community is only as strong as the arms around it. We need to do more than just refer people to help; we need to support them until they are stable.”

The OC Way Campaign has quietly brought in more than $14 million from key donors, including the Sun Family Foundation; Samueli Foundation; Nancy H. Handel Foundation; Nancy Lyons and Larry Smith; Tom Rogers and Sally Anderson; Steve and Kimberly Roush; Golden Eagle Foundation; Lawrence R. and Sandra C. Armstrong; Nanda and Mrudula Cheruvatath; Gochnauer Family Foundation; Tsao Family Foundation; Steve and Cinda Churm; Kevin O’Grady and Nella Webster-O’Grady; Ernest and Donna Schroeder; Lucy Sun and Warren Felson.

A public launch event took place on June 3 at Newport Beach Country Club with more than 150 philanthropists, community leaders and business executives in attendance. The evening alone brought in $320,000 in donations.

Information for this article was sourced from Orange County United Way.

