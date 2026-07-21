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Orange County

Verantum Launches HVAC IQ Capital Planning for Multi-Site Operators

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Irvine-based Verantum, a leader in building intelligence and HVAC-R asset optimization, has announced the launch of HVAC IQ Capital Planning, a significant expansion of its HVAC IQ. Designed for multi-site retailers and commercial building operators, the new capability enables smarter, data-driven capital investment decisions by combining real-time and historical HVAC performance, asset age, maintenance and repair history, refrigerant information and other critical asset attributes.

HVAC IQ’s Capital Planning addresses a critical challenge across large commercial building portfolios: Capital investment decisions are often made using incomplete information – primarily asset age, historical spend or fragmented maintenance records – without a clear view into actual asset condition, comfort performance, energy impact or operational risk. This can lead to inefficient capital allocation, where healthy equipment is replaced too early while underperforming assets remain in operation too long.

“The next era of facilities management will not be defined by who has the most data but by who can turn that data into better decisions at enterprise scale,” said Ryan Adelman, CEO of Verantum. “HVAC IQ Capital Planning is a major step in our Pillar 3 strategy and our broader vision for condition-based asset lifecycle management. We are helping customers move beyond fragmented systems, reactive maintenance and age-based assumptions by connecting real-time performance, asset condition, cost and capital strategy into a single decision framework.”

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HVAC IQ Capital Planning introduces a condition-based approach to capital decision-making by benchmarking HVAC assets across multi-site building portfolios. By integrating real-time and historical operating data with asset age, maintenance and repair history, refrigerant information and other critical asset attributes, multi-site operators gain a unified, portfolio-wide view of asset health, replacement priority and operational risk.

At the center of HVAC IQ is Verantum’s unit-level Risk Score, which synthesizes comfort performance, fault signals, operating patterns, asset age and maintenance history into a practical indicator of asset condition and replacement priority. By combining this condition intelligence with commonly siloed data, HVAC IQ Capital Planning helps organizations improve capital efficiency, reduce operating costs and support consistent comfort across stores.

HVAC IQ Capital Planning is built to complement – not replace – existing capital planning processes. Customers can combine Verantum’s asset and store-level intelligence with their own business context, including ROI thresholds, store performance, remodel plans, lease status and strategic priorities.

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Information for this article was sourced from Verantum.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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