Irvine Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship Gets City Council Approval

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The proposed Irvine Center of Innovation & Entrepreneurship took a giant step forward earlier this month when the Irvine City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement for a 25,000-square-foot facility and agreements with several partners.

Key to the project is a commitment from the Stella and John Foundation to donate $3.9 million over three years to support construction and operating costs. The foundation was created by John Shen and Stella Zhang, founders of American Lending Center (ALC) and Sunstone Investment Group, both headquartered in Irvine.

“It is unprecedented for a city government not only to fund but also to own and operate a dedicated resource center to support innovation and entrepreneurship,” Shen said. “The Center represents a public-private philanthropic partnership at its highest level, bringing together the City of Irvine and the private sector through a charitable private foundation. It is a powerful capital formation model for fostering innovation-driven economic development.”

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Discussion of this center began with the release of the Irvine Innovation Economy Report at the end of January 2025. That report was used to create the Economic Development Division Blueprint, approved by the council on January 13, 2026. One of the Blueprint’s key initiatives was establishing a Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship as a central hub for business resources, entrepreneurial support services and access to capital for businesses looking to start, grow and scale in Irvine.

Over the last six months, a site was identified at 510 Technology Drive, Suite 100, owned by the Irvine Company. Agreements were reached with key operating partners as well – the Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Center for primary intake and referral at the center, the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce for outreach and ALC for financial guidance and capital procurement. ALC will be a tenant at the center, creating a Capital Corner in collaboration with Sunstone to serve founders, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Jim Ely, president of the Small Business Development Corporation of Orange County, spoke in favor of creating the center before the City Council.

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“Ideas are the easy part. Execution is the hard part,” Ely said. “Having collaborated with Stella and John for years and watched partnerships be built, John has proven to me he knows how to execute.”

“Irvine is at a pivotal moment in its economic evolution,” Mayor Larry Agran told city staff at the meeting. “For decades, the city’s growth has been fueled by thoughtful master planning, commercial development and the attraction of major employers. While those strengths remain foundational, with the city nearing full buildout and with competition from other regions increasing, long-term economic competitiveness will depend less on real estate development and physical expansion and more on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and high-wage job growth.”

A search for the operator of the center and an accelerator there has begun, with a request for proposals released by the end of the month. The preliminary timeline targets April to June 2027 for a grand opening to launch the center.

Information for this article was sourced from the Stella and John Foundation and the City of Irvine.

