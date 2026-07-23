Veritone Joins DOE Genesis Mission Consortium for National AI

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Irvine-based Veritone, Inc., a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, has announced that it has officially joined the Genesis Mission Consortium to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on its ambitious Genesis Mission and other key AI and advanced computing initiatives.

The Genesis Mission is a landmark federal initiative designed to unify the nation’s National Laboratories, supercomputers and federal datasets into a single, AI-powered research platform. The Department of Energy has framed Genesis as one of the most significant federal science and technology endeavors in decades, aimed at accelerating discovery science, securing American energy independence and reinforcing national security. As a consortium member, Veritone joins a marquee group of technology and AI leaders, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Scale AI, in supporting and advancing these initiatives.

“The Genesis Mission is about fundamentally transforming the pace and scale of American scientific discovery and AI sovereignty, and Veritone is honored to contribute our expertise in data orchestration and sovereign AI to this historic initiative as an official Consortium member,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and president of Veritone. “By transforming vast, siloed datasets into fuel for scientific discovery, we are placing powerful tools into the hands of researchers tackling our most critical national challenges.”

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As a member of the Genesis Mission Consortium, Veritone and the DOE will explore strategic collaborations to advance the mission’s goals. The focus will be on leveraging Veritone’s aiWARE enterprise AI platform to modernize the agency’s data infrastructure and research capabilities. A key objective is to securely transform the DOE’s vast, fragmented and unstructured data archives into governed, dynamic and AI-ready assets within FedRAMP-certified and government cloud environments. This is designed to provide a critical foundation for training advanced AI models and enabling complex scientific analytics.

“To lead the world in scientific discovery, our nation’s researchers need secure, scalable and sovereign AI tools,” said Jon Gacek, general manager of public sector at Veritone. “Our membership in the Consortium establishes a collaborative framework to explore how Veritone’s proven AI operating system can help the DOE build a national research infrastructure that is second to none. By turning passive data archives into active, intelligent assets, we can help accelerate the productivity and impact of American science.”

Information for this article was sourced from Veritone.