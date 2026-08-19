Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Orange County

Viant Technology Appoints Craig Abrahams to Board of Directors

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Viant Technology
Craig Abrahams

Irvine-based Viant Technology Inc., a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, has announced the appointment of Craig Abrahams to its board of directors.

“We’re excited to welcome Craig to Viant’s Board as an independent director,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO and co-founder of Viant. “Craig is an experienced entrepreneur, founder and executive with over 25 years of experience in technology and digital media. His business acumen and experience scaling a rapidly growing business organically and through strategic M&A will be instrumental as Viant enters a new phase of accelerated growth.”

Abrahams was previously a co-founder of Caesars Interactive Entertainment, a digital gaming business subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment. While at Caesars, he orchestrated the acquisition of Playtika, a leading mobile gaming company. He went on to lead Playtika as president and CFO, guiding the company through its strategic acquisition strategy that culminated in its sale for $4.4 billion in 2016, one of the largest mobile gaming transactions of the decade and subsequently Playtika’s IPO in 2021.

Advertisement

Over 15 years with the organization, through hypergrowth and more than 12 acquisitions, Abrahams helped build Playtika into a global business with games played by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Earlier in his career, he held strategic planning and investment banking roles at The Walt Disney Company and Bear, Stearns & Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“I’ve spent my career helping businesses scale through disciplined growth, and Viant’s industry-leading arsenal of AI and CTV solutions is exactly the kind of opportunity I look for,” said Abrahams. “The advertising industry is at an inflection point, and Viant has built something special that meets the moment with real AI capability and a depth of proprietary data. I’m thrilled to join the board and partner with this team as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

Information for this article was sourced from Viant Technology.

Orange CountyBusiness by LA Times StudiosNEXT UP

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Screenshot of Hybred App functionality

Entertainment Business

New App HYBRED Offers Directors Encompassing Project Ownership

Drone view of Torrance, CA

Commercial Real Estate

Terreno Realty Acquires $14.7M Industrial Property in Torrance

Cox, Castle & Nicholson advises Shores LLC on landmark $170-million sale of Marina del Rey apartment community

Law

Cox, Castle & Nicholson Closes $170M Shores Marina del Rey Sale Following 40 Years of Counsel

ai automation graphic

AI & Tech

Saviynt Launches Identity Management for the AI Age

August 2026 Business Magazine

Goods & Retail

The Scarcity Playbook: Applying the Drop Economy to B2B

man selecting AI vs. mind or cloud

Law

Lawyers Embrace Litigation Analytics but Still Rely on Human Judgment

Observations on the Creator Economy

Entertainment Business

Inside the 2026 Creator Economy: LaurDIY & Greenberg Glusker on Monetization and Law

Military Command Center Monitoring Strategic Missile Launch with Satellite Imagery

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Space Force Launches Space-Based Sensing & Targeting Portfolio

Paris 2024 Summer olympics games, man holding in hand ticket for track and field event at Paris 2024 olympics.

Sports Business

The Starter’s Gun Has Fired: Why Early LA28 Olympic Sponsorships Win

Hand holding a crystal ball with computer circuits inside

AI & Tech

The Shift to AI Predictive Advisory in Professional Services

Homepage of the U.S. Securities

Banking & Finance

Proposed Rules Could Decrease Reporting Requirements For Public Companies

faceless insurance adjuster with clipboard at site of fire disaster

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Wildfire Risk: The New Playbook for California Businesses

The Latest Deals

Advertisement