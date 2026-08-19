Viant Technology Appoints Craig Abrahams to Board of Directors

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Craig Abrahams

Irvine-based Viant Technology Inc., a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, has announced the appointment of Craig Abrahams to its board of directors.

“We’re excited to welcome Craig to Viant’s Board as an independent director,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO and co-founder of Viant. “Craig is an experienced entrepreneur, founder and executive with over 25 years of experience in technology and digital media. His business acumen and experience scaling a rapidly growing business organically and through strategic M&A will be instrumental as Viant enters a new phase of accelerated growth.”

Abrahams was previously a co-founder of Caesars Interactive Entertainment, a digital gaming business subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment. While at Caesars, he orchestrated the acquisition of Playtika, a leading mobile gaming company. He went on to lead Playtika as president and CFO, guiding the company through its strategic acquisition strategy that culminated in its sale for $4.4 billion in 2016, one of the largest mobile gaming transactions of the decade and subsequently Playtika’s IPO in 2021.

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Over 15 years with the organization, through hypergrowth and more than 12 acquisitions, Abrahams helped build Playtika into a global business with games played by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Earlier in his career, he held strategic planning and investment banking roles at The Walt Disney Company and Bear, Stearns & Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“I’ve spent my career helping businesses scale through disciplined growth, and Viant’s industry-leading arsenal of AI and CTV solutions is exactly the kind of opportunity I look for,” said Abrahams. “The advertising industry is at an inflection point, and Viant has built something special that meets the moment with real AI capability and a depth of proprietary data. I’m thrilled to join the board and partner with this team as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

Information for this article was sourced from Viant Technology.