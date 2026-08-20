Westcliff University Acquires Pacific College to Expand Nursing Education

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Acquisition preserves Pacific College’s 33-year legacy while creating new opportunities for nursing students and strengthening the region’s healthcare workforce

Irvine-based Westcliff University has acquired Costa Mesa-based Pacific College, a private nursing school founded in 1993. Together, Westcliff University and Pacific College establish an Orange County-based partnership that will broaden access to nursing education in Southern California, offering flexible pathways from entry-level vocational and RN programs to graduate degrees, including a family nurse practitioner program.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for California’s healthcare workforce. State health officials project California will need more than 61,000 additional registered nurses by 2033, underscoring the growing demand for highly skilled healthcare professionals.

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Westcliff University and Pacific College are well positioned to prepare the next generation of nurses while continuing to serve students and healthcare communities throughout Southern California. Students will continue to benefit from Pacific College’s personalized educational experience while becoming part of a larger academic community recognized for innovation, AI-enhanced learning and industry-aligned education. The partnership creates opportunities for Pacific College to engage in greater collaboration across Westcliff’s many disciplines and gain access to the university’s broad network of academic programs, employer relationships and institutional expertise.

This strategic expansion reflects Westcliff’s thoughtful approach to growing through established organizations: honoring their distinct strengths and legacy while supporting long-term success. Westcliff demonstrated this approach with its 2020 acquisition of Western State College of Law, preserving Orange County’s oldest law school while helping it achieve some of the strongest academic and student outcomes in its 60-year history. The university brings that same commitment to Pacific College as it begins its next chapter.

“Pacific College has earned the trust of students, faculty and healthcare employers over the past three decades by preparing exceptional healthcare professionals who make a difference in their communities,” said Dr. Anthony Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff University. “This is more than an acquisition; it’s an investment in the future of healthcare education. By bringing Pacific College into the Westcliff family, we’re addressing one of California’s most pressing workforce challenges. Together, we’re strengthening healthcare education, investing in innovation and preparing more professionals to serve the communities that need them most. Our students will benefit from an even broader network of academic excellence, interdisciplinary collaboration, clinical partnerships and career-focused support that prepares them for lifelong success.”

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With a national projected shortfall in nurses that exceeds 189,000 job openings through 2034, the importance of nursing programs has never been greater. Westcliff recognized this need initially through the recent launch of its own College of Nursing, anchored by a state-of-the-art nursing campus in Corona, California, featuring advanced simulation-based clinical training. Paired with Pacific College’s respected nursing programs, this partnership furthers Westcliff University’s long-term commitment to preparing future nursing professionals.

Pacific College has established a reputation for outstanding nursing outcomes, backed by a 95.83% NCLEX-RN pass rate during the 2024–25 academic year – among the highest in the state of California. With its proven dedication to student performance, the college is primed to unlock even greater potential within the Westcliff family.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this process has been getting to know the people of Pacific College,” added Dr. Lee. “Their dedication to students, pride in the institution and passion for healthcare education are evident in everything they do. Pacific College has fostered a special community over the past 33 years, and we are excited to work alongside its faculty and staff to build on that strong legacy together.”

Information for this article was sourced from Westcliff University and Pacific College.