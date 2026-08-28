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Orange County

Henry Cassiday Joins JLL Capital Markets in Orange County

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Cassiday brings more than a decade of experience and $9 billion in transactions across the capital stack

Henry Cassiday joins JLL Capital Markets as senior director in Orange County
Henry Cassiday

JLL Capital Markets has announced that Henry Cassiday has joined the firm as a senior director in its Orange County Capital Markets team.

In this role, Cassiday will advise commercial real estate owners and investors on debt and equity capitalization strategies, focusing on structuring and placing financing solutions across the capital stack. Based in Orange County, he will work with clients throughout the West Coast while leveraging JLL’s broader national and global capital markets platform to execute assignments across markets and property types.

Cassiday will report to Greg Brown and Matt Stewart, senior managing directors and co-heads of JLL Capital Markets’ Orange County office.

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Cassiday brings more than 10 years of commercial real estate investment and finance experience and has executed more than $9 billion of debt and equity transactions across the U.S. His experience spans debt advisory, structured finance and capital formation across multifamily, industrial, office, retail, life science, data centers, self-storage and hospitality.

Most recently, Cassiday served as a director at Borel Hill, where he led capital formation and debt structuring for the firm’s opportunistic multifamily platform. Prior to Borel Hill, Cassiday spent six years at Newmark within its Debt & Structured Finance group, where he advised clients on complex debt and equity transactions across the capital stack. He began his career at Eastdil Secured, spending four years in the firm’s Los Angeles office.

“Henry’s addition to our Orange County team significantly strengthens our debt and equity advisory capabilities across the West Coast,” said Brown. “His deep experience structuring financing across multiple property types and his strong relationships with capital providers will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients throughout the region.”

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“JLL brings together exceptional capital relationships, market intelligence and deep expertise across one of the most comprehensive capital markets platforms in the industry,” said Cassiday. “That breadth allows us to evaluate the full range of debt and equity alternatives and tailor solutions to each client’s specific objectives. I’m excited to join Greg, Matt and the broader JLL team and bring clients strategic perspective, differentiated access to capital and a disciplined, execution-driven approach.”

Information for this article was sourced from JLL.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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