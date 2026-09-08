T2 Utility Engineers Expands California Geospatial Surveying with GUIDA

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T2 Utility Engineers (T2ue), a Kiwa company, has announced that GUIDA, an Irvine-based land surveying, mapping and geospatial services firm with more than three decades of experience supporting public and private clients, infrastructure projects and utility projects throughout the state of California, has joined Kiwa as part of T2 Utility Engineers.

This expands T2 Utility Engineers’ land surveying and geospatial footprint in the West by adding six strategically located California offices. Clients will benefit from the combination of T2ue’s expertise in Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE), utility coordination, surveying and geospatial services with GUIDA’s complementary capabilities in land surveying, geospatial services, photogrammetry, right-of-way and UAS services.

Founded in 1995, GUIDA has built a strong reputation as a leading provider of land surveying and geospatial solutions for municipal, transportation, utility, energy and public and private sector clients throughout California. With approximately 90 employees, including 16 licensed land surveying professionals, GUIDA combines deep local expertise, advanced technical capabilities and more than 30 years of experience supporting some of California’s most important and complex infrastructure projects.

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“This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding the technical expertise and geographic reach available to our clients,” said Craig Snyder, president, T2 Utility Engineers US. “Together, T2ue and GUIDA provide complementary capabilities to better manage risk and improve project outcomes. We look forward to our future together.”

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for GUIDA. By joining T2 Utility Engineers and Kiwa, we are combining more than 30 years of local expertise and trusted client relationships with expanded resources, technology and national reach. Together, we will deliver broader capabilities while maintaining the responsiveness and high level of service our clients expect. We are proud of the legacy our team has built and excited to create new opportunities for our employees, clients and continued growth across California and the western United States,” said Ralph W. Guida, IV, president, GUIDA.

Information for this article was sourced from T2 Utility Engineers and GUIDA.

