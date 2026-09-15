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Xponential Fitness Appoints Jennifer Ryu as Chief Financial Officer

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Xponential Fitness, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Ryu as Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Ryu

Irvine-headquartered Xponential Fitness, Inc., one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands, has announced the appointment of Jennifer Ryu as chief financial officer, effective as of October 19, 2026. Ryu will succeed Robert Julian, who has served as interim CFO since March 2026. Julian will remain a consultant to the company to ensure a smooth transition.

Ryu brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, accounting, margin improvement and strategic execution at both public and private companies.

Since 2019, Ryu has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Resources Connection Inc., a publicly traded global professional services firm, where she has led finance, accounting, and investor relations, including efforts to modernize the company’s operating and financial infrastructure, enhance performance management and strengthen long-term profitability. Her experience also includes senior finance leadership roles at Young’s Holdings and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, a publicly traded aluminum manufacturing company.

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Ryu began her career in public accounting at Deloitte.

Mike Nuzzo, CEO of Xponential Fitness, Inc., said, “We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to Xponential as CFO. Her extensive public company experience, operational mindset and track record across finance, capital allocation and investor relations, combined with her disciplined, data-driven approach, make her a strong addition to our leadership team.”

Nuzzo continued, “On behalf of the board and the entire Xponential team, I thank Robert for his leadership and contributions during his time at Xponential. His experience and steady guidance over the last several months have been valuable to the company, and we appreciate his continued support in ensuring a seamless transition.”

Ryu commented, “I am excited to join Xponential and work alongside the leadership team. Xponential has a differentiated portfolio of brands and a compelling opportunity ahead. I look forward to bringing a disciplined, operational approach to the finance function and supporting the company’s franchisees, employees and shareholders.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Xponential.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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