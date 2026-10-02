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Orange County

Westwood Financial Acquires Peninsula Marketplace in Huntington Beach

Peninsula Marketplace in Huntington Beach, CA
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Westwood Financial, a leading retail real estate investment firm, has acquired Peninsula Marketplace, a 95,416-square-foot, Ralphs-anchored shopping center in Huntington Beach. The property is 99% leased and considered well-located in the affluent Orange County neighborhood.

The acquisition comes as Southern California’s retail market continues to strengthen. In the second quarter of 2026, Orange County led Greater Los Angeles in positive net absorption. Westwood is seeing similar momentum across its own portfolio, with its owned Southern California portfolio more than 99% leased at the end of the first half of 2026. California represented the company’s second-highest state for new leasing activity during that period.

Peninsula Marketplace in Huntington Beach, CA
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“Peninsula Marketplace is a substantial addition to our portfolio,” said Lauren Ball, chief operating officer at Westwood Financial. “Grocery-anchored retail has been a key driver of Westwood’s success for nearly 60 years, and over that time, we’ve developed a deep understanding of what differentiates one opportunity from the next. With a strong anchor like Ralphs, which has been operating at this location for more than two decades, Peninsula Marketplace is fully integrated into the Huntington Beach community. As a legacy owner and operator in Southern California, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead as the market continues to strengthen.”

Located at Garfield Avenue and Goldenwest Street, Peninsula Marketplace draws more than 1.5 million annual visitors and features an impressive tenant mix, including Planet Fitness, Carl’s Jr., Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, Sourdough & Co., Rubio’s Baja Grill, Peninsula Orthodontics, Aim Mail Center and 602 Coffee & Acai. The property sits just one mile away from Downtown Huntington Beach in a densely populated neighborhood, boasting just a 2.5% residential vacancy rate.

“This acquisition represents a rare opportunity to acquire a high-performing asset in one of Southern California’s most supply-constrained markets,” added K.C. Bills, chief executive officer at Westwood Financial. “Its position within an established Orange County community, combined with strong tenant performance, an established grocery anchor and limited surrounding supply, supports the center’s long-term durability. These are the fundamentals we look for in an acquisition and the characteristics we believe will continue to drive long-term value for both the community and our investors.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Westwood Financial.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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