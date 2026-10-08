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Orange County

Mezmo Technologies Launches Bridge Live for In-Person Workplace Captioning

Man using Bridge Live app on smartphone at a business meeting
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Bridge Live provides real-time captions for in-person meetings, presentations and discussions

Irvine-based Mezmo Technologies, the creators of the groundbreaking Bridge workplace call captioning solution, announced the launch of Bridge Live, a new app that provides in-person captioning for deaf and hard-of-hearing professionals. It’s an empowering, easy-to-use solution that enables employees and clients with hearing loss to confidently participate in face-to-face meetings, presentations and discussions.

While about 11 million Americans consider themselves deaf or have serious difficulty hearing, in-person accessibility solutions for the workplace are limited – despite the fact that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires reasonable accommodations. For example, the built-in captioning features on iOS and Android are not always fast or accurate enough for professional contexts, while the many note-taking and meeting summary apps aren’t made for live, real-time captions. CART captioners are highly accurate, but because they have to be booked in advance, they aren’t an option for spontaneous conversations with colleagues.

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Bridge Live fills the gap, displaying fast, accurate real-time captions on the user’s smartphone or tablet. The app is simple to use, with nothing to configure and virtually no learning curve: Just log in, tap the microphone icon and captioning begins. Users can read every word the other person is saying, making it easier to understand what’s being said without anxiety or fatigue. And with the live share feature, users can share the captions with anyone who needs them: for example, with another deaf or hard-of-hearing individual at a conference breakout session.

Bridge Live is included with every purchase of Bridge, a real-time call captioning solution for business phone systems and meeting platforms. Released earlier this year, Bridge is a small device that connects to a user’s work phone or computer and delivers call captions directly to their iPhone or iPad. With the launch of Bridge Live, organizations can meet accommodation requests, not just on work calls or online meetings but for in-person conversations, too.

“While much of the workday has moved online, face-to-face interactions are still invaluable,” said Paul Lee, CEO of Mezmo Technologies. “With Bridge Live, deaf and hard-of-hearing professionals finally have access to high-quality captioning everywhere, from all-hands meetings to quick chats at a coworker’s desk. Between Bridge and Bridge Live, our goal is to enable our users to communicate with confidence in any setting and excel in their careers.”

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Bridge Live is available on iOS and Android.

Information for this article was sourced from Mezmo Technologies.

Orange CountyBusiness by LA Times StudiosAI & TECHNOLOGY

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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