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Orange County

Talent: The Secret Ingredient in Innovation

Greater Irvine Chamber paid article in October Business Magazine
By Greater Irvine Chamber
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Innovation is often associated with breakthrough technologies, bold ideas and entrepreneurial vision. But behind nearly every meaningful innovation is something more fundamental: talent.

Irvine has built one of Southern California’s most dynamic business and innovation ecosystems. Its strength comes not simply from the presence of technology companies, research institutions, healthcare organizations, entrepreneurs and global businesses, but from the people who connect those assets and transform ideas into action. The Greater Irvine Chamber’s Irvine in Motion video captures that ecosystem in action, an environment where innovation is being developed, tested, commercialized and applied across industries.

That same message was evident at the Chamber’s recent Innovator’s Journey. The event brought together leaders from automotive and mobility, healthcare, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and academia to examine how promising ideas become real-world impact. Its underlying premise was straightforward: innovation rarely happens in isolation. It occurs when ideas, talent, leadership and opportunity come together.

Greater Irvine Chamber paid article in October Business Magazine

Increasingly, however, the talent equation is changing.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how organizations operate, compete, innovate and make decisions. Employers and educators are simultaneously confronting an important question: What will people need to know – and be able to do – to succeed in an AI-enabled economy?

That question is central to a new Greater Irvine Chamber initiative exploring how Orange County can strengthen its position as a leading hub for AI-ready talent. The conversation extends well beyond teaching people how to use AI tools. It considers the level of AI acumen that will be required throughout the workforce, how employers’ expectations are changing and how education and training can keep pace with rapidly evolving technology.

Greater Irvine Chamber paid article in October Business magazine
Greater Irvine Chamber paid article in October Business Magazine
Greater Irvine Chamber paid article in October Business Magazine

Importantly, an AI-ready workforce will require more than technical proficiency. As AI capabilities expand, distinctly human competencies – including critical thinking, judgment, creativity, communication, adaptability and ethics – may become even more consequential.

This creates a different workforce development challenge. Preparing talent can no longer be viewed primarily as educating people at the beginning of their careers. Businesses, universities, community colleges, workforce organizations and government all have roles to play in creating an ecosystem of continuous learning and development. Employers, in particular, will increasingly need to think about talent development as an ongoing strategic responsibility rather than an occasional training activity.

Greater Irvine Chamber paid article in October Business Magazine

The Greater Irvine Chamber’s upcoming ASPIRE Professional Development Workshop provides one example of how that continuous development mindset can be put into practice.

Taking place November 12 at UCI Beall Applied Innovation @ the Cove, ASPIRE is designed for professionals across career stages who want to elevate their leadership, sharpen their skills and expand their ability to influence others. Participants will focus on career growth and leadership evolution while developing actionable plans and relationships that extend learning beyond the event itself. The program will also recognize emerging Orange County professionals who demonstrate leadership, innovation, professional growth and community impact.

Programs such as ASPIRE reflect a larger imperative. Workforce readiness is no longer about preparing people for a predictable future. It is about developing the acumen, adaptability and confidence to respond effectively to whatever comes next.

Greater Irvine Chamber paid article in October Business Magazine

Technology will continue to change. Business models will evolve. Customer expectations will move. Entire categories of work will be redesigned.

The organizations and regions best positioned to innovate will therefore be those that continually invest in the people capable of recognizing change, learning from it and turning possibility into progress.

Innovation may begin with an idea. Talent is what makes it happen.

Orange CountyOctober 2026Business by LA Times Studios

Business by LA Times Studios

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