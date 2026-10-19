Garth Harris Joins TailoredSpace to Drive Coworking Expansion

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Laguna Niguel-based coworking developer TailoredSpace has announced the appointment of Garth Harris as chief operations officer. In this role, Harris will strengthen TailoredSpace’s operational approach, further supporting its expansion.

Harris joins TailoredSpace from CAKE, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., where he served as chief operations officer for the marketing technology solutions firm. Harris spent 16 years with CAKE. During that time, his work included international expansion via the United Kingdom and India as well as expansion domestically. Harris is a graduate of Vanguard University.

TailoredSpace Co-Founder Drew Sanden said that Harris’ hire marks an important point of growth for the coworking firm. Since its founding in 2019, TailoredSpace has expanded to 21 coworking campuses across Southern California, with five new site expansions scheduled to open by year-end.

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“At TailoredSpace, our success relies on both operational excellence and community trust. Garth bridges those two worlds effortlessly, combining the disciplined focus of an operator with the care and listening skills of a great leader. He is exactly the COO we need to continue to scale our operations without ever losing sight of our people,” said Sanden.

“As I’ve watched TailoredSpace grow, I knew they had something special that was disrupting the coworking industry and had the potential for expansive growth. I respect the co-founders Drew and Scott as true visionaries and pioneers, and I’ve wanted to work with leaders like them for some time. Now, as COO, I want to see thousands of individuals finding connection in a co-working community as a truly healthy and human alternative to the remote work life,” said Harris.

TailoredSpace operates coworking sites in Burbank, Brea, Carlsbad, Chino Hills, Corona, Del Mar Heights, Kearny Mesa, Laguna Niguel, Monterey Park, Oceanside, Orange, Oxnard, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, San Clemente, San Diego, San Juan Capistrano, Solana Beach, South Bay, Valencia and West Covina.

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Information for this article was sourced from TailoredSpace.

