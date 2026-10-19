Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Orange County

Garth Harris Joins TailoredSpace to Drive Coworking Expansion

TailoredSpace names Garth Harris to the role of Chief Operations Officer
Garth Harris
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Laguna Niguel-based coworking developer TailoredSpace has announced the appointment of Garth Harris as chief operations officer. In this role, Harris will strengthen TailoredSpace’s operational approach, further supporting its expansion.

Harris joins TailoredSpace from CAKE, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., where he served as chief operations officer for the marketing technology solutions firm. Harris spent 16 years with CAKE. During that time, his work included international expansion via the United Kingdom and India as well as expansion domestically. Harris is a graduate of Vanguard University.

TailoredSpace Co-Founder Drew Sanden said that Harris’ hire marks an important point of growth for the coworking firm. Since its founding in 2019, TailoredSpace has expanded to 21 coworking campuses across Southern California, with five new site expansions scheduled to open by year-end.

Advertisement

“At TailoredSpace, our success relies on both operational excellence and community trust. Garth bridges those two worlds effortlessly, combining the disciplined focus of an operator with the care and listening skills of a great leader. He is exactly the COO we need to continue to scale our operations without ever losing sight of our people,” said Sanden.

“As I’ve watched TailoredSpace grow, I knew they had something special that was disrupting the coworking industry and had the potential for expansive growth. I respect the co-founders Drew and Scott as true visionaries and pioneers, and I’ve wanted to work with leaders like them for some time. Now, as COO, I want to see thousands of individuals finding connection in a co-working community as a truly healthy and human alternative to the remote work life,” said Harris.

TailoredSpace operates coworking sites in Burbank, Brea, Carlsbad, Chino Hills, Corona, Del Mar Heights, Kearny Mesa, Laguna Niguel, Monterey Park, Oceanside, Orange, Oxnard, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside, San Clemente, San Diego, San Juan Capistrano, Solana Beach, South Bay, Valencia and West Covina.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from TailoredSpace.

Orange CountyBusiness by LA Times StudiosNEXT UP

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Quill and Arrow lawyers standing in a high rise office

Law

Paid Program

One of California’s Fastest-Growing Lemon Law Firms Is Helping Consumers Drive Forward

OC Vibe Shots

Orange County

Transforming Orange County: How OCVIBE Anaheim Delivers a 365-Day Entertainment Destination

Car inspection concept: man holding magnifying glass looking over a red sedan

Law

California ‘Lemon Law’ Filings Fall Sharply After Record Year

2026 OC Executive Awards panel

Orange County

Leading Through Change: How Business Leaders Navigate AI, Growth and Uncertainty

Young woman listening to music with wireless headphones

Entertainment Business

The 2026 Music Business Model: How the Modern Industry Actually Works

D.Law

Law

Paid Program

D.Law Named #1 Fastest-Growing Law Firm in Los Angeles County

Plaintiffs’ Bar Looks Inward After Costly Uber Ballot Fight

Law

Plaintiffs’ Bar Looks Inward After Costly Uber Ballot Fight

Abelian Law Group

Law

Paid Program

Putting People First in Personal Injury Law

the subscription economy is evolving

Goods & Retail

The Subscription Economy is Evolving: How Brands Are Reinventing Recurring Revenue

Greater Irvine Chamber paid article in October Business Magazine

Orange County

Paid Program

Talent: The Secret Ingredient in Innovation

Solving the Aerospace Workforce Shortage: Data, Trends & Executive Strategy

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Solving the Aerospace Workforce Shortage: Data, Trends & Executive Strategy

Mark Quigley of Greene, Broillet & Wheeler

Law

Paid Program

Legal Visionary Spotlight: Mark Quigley - 4 Decades of Championing the Underdog

The Latest Deals

Advertisement