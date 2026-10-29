Movandi Unveils MV6055 60GHz Transceiver With 5Gbps+ Speeds for Physical AI and Wireless Infrastructure

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New MV6055 transceiver delivers 5Gbps+ connectivity and kilometer-plus wireless links for robotics, drones, fixed wireless access and network backhaul

Irvine-based Movandi, the semiconductor and systems innovator powering next-generation wireless communications, has announced its new 60GHz connectivity platform, powered by the MV6055 60GHz transceiver, to address the growing bandwidth and latency requirements across multiple markets, including physical AI, fixed wireless access (FWA), integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) and network backhaul. The platform supports peak data rates exceeding 5Gbps and line-of-sight deployments beyond one kilometer, providing equipment manufacturers with a scalable architecture for high-capacity wireless connectivity.

As physical AI expands into robots, drones and autonomous systems, cameras and sensors generate massive amounts of data that must be processed with low latency. Processing everything locally increases power, cost and system complexity, while sending everything to the cloud adds latency. A hybrid architecture requires multi-gigabit wireless connectivity between intelligent devices and nearby edge infrastructure.

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Movandi’s 60GHz platform provides high-throughput wireless links, supporting selective offloading of compute-intensive AI workloads to nearby edge AI processing and cloud services, while keeping safety-critical control, immediate decisions and essential computing onboard.

“Physical AI is transforming what wireless connectivity must deliver,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “Robots, drones and autonomous systems need high-bandwidth access to AI processing without carrying all the compute and storage onboard. Our 60GHz platform connects intelligent machines to edge AI infrastructure while also addressing multi-gigabit fixed wireless and network backhaul.”

For FWA, the platform enables multi-gigabit broadband where fiber deployment is costly or impractical. Its 5Gbps+ peak data rates and 1km+ range support line-of-sight deployments, allowing equipment manufacturers to build wireless broadband products that extend high-capacity service without the cost and complexity of new fiber.

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For network backhaul, the platform provides high-capacity wireless links between access, edge and core infrastructure. Multi-gigabit throughput over kilometer-plus line-of-sight links gives network operators and equipment manufacturers a flexible way to add backhaul capacity where wired connections are impractical.

The platform architecture also provides a path toward future integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) capabilities, enabling wireless nodes to simultaneously support high-speed connectivity and environmental sensing. This could allow intelligent machines to detect, track and map their surroundings while exchanging sensing data with edge and cloud AI systems.

The same semiconductor platform can be configured for each of these markets through its modular architecture by combining silicon with antenna configurations and system design. Built on Movandi’s extensive expertise in millimeter-wave semiconductors, beamforming and wireless system integration, the MV6055 platform brings together high-performance RF technology and scalable system architectures. This enables equipment manufacturers to accelerate development of differentiated wireless products while reducing integration complexity and time to market.

Information for this article was sourced from Movandi.

