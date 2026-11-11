Terra Universal Buys Fullerton Industrial Facility From Rexford Industrial for $50.2 Million

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Cushman & Wakefield has announced that it has arranged the acquisition of a 136,218-square-foot industrial facility located at 1500 S. Raymond Ave. in Fullerton. Terra Universal, Inc. purchased the property for $50,224,160 from Rexford Industrial.

The Cushman & Wakefield team of Kevin Turner and Jiselle Roberson represented the buyer. Representing the seller were Cushman & Wakefield’s Randy Ellison, Brett Lockwood, Kyle McGillen and Andrew Ryan.

“This transaction is a testament to the value of market intelligence and strategic advisory in today’s competitive industrial sector,” said Turner, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield. “By leveraging insights from the seller’s public investor communications, our team was able to identify a unique acquisition opportunity that directly supported our client’s operational and financial objectives. The facility’s scale, quality and location create significant long-term value for our client and gives them greater long-term control over their occupancy costs.”

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Previously, the client operated from two separate leased facilities, exceeding 180,000 square feet, which presented operational inefficiencies and increased long-term occupancy costs. The transaction enables Terra Universal to consolidate operations from multiple leased locations into a single owned industrial facility at a discount to replacement cost, creating long-term operational and financial value for the company.

Information for this article was sourced from Cushman & Wakefield.

