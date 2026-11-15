Orange County Office Market Defies Empty-Tower Narrative as Broadcom and Anduril Expand Mega-Campuses

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The single-building headquarters may be fading in Orange County. In its place, companies are assembling sprawling, purpose-built campuses that combine offices, labs, manufacturing, R&D and amenities under one controlled footprint.

For business leaders, this shift is less about prestige and more about operational control, talent retention and long-term capital strategy in a market where quality space remains scarce and hybrid work has redrawn the map of demand.

Orange County’s office and industrial markets have not followed the national narrative of empty towers and flight to remote work. Premium, strategically located campuses continue to attract capital and tenants while secondary buildings struggle. The result is a quiet land grab: established players buying back or expanding the ground they occupy, defense and tech firms converting aging office parks into modern industrial campuses and healthcare organizations locking up large parcels for multi-decade growth.

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Broadcom’s recent move crystallizes the trend. In September 2026, the semiconductor and infrastructure software company closed a $325-million purchase of its two-building Irvine research-and-development campus at 15101 and 15191 Alton Parkway – roughly 661,000 square feet it had leased since selling the larger original site in 2017. The deal, the largest Orange County office sale of the year, according to CoStar, brought the property back under Broadcom ownership at a price below its 2020 sale.

Paul C. Dougherty, president of seller PRP Real Assets, stated, “Broadcom’s decision to acquire the campus underscores the property’s importance to the company’s operations and validates the principles behind our Mission-Critical Net Lease strategy.”

The campus, designed by Gensler and completed in 2017-18, sits in the Spectrum Triangle with direct freeway access and room for the dense engineering and lab work that defines Broadcom’s Southern California presence. Ownership eliminates lease uncertainty and positions the company to expand or reconfigure without landlord constraints.

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Defense technology companies have been even more aggressive. Costa Mesa-based Anduril Industries has rapidly become one of Orange County’s largest commercial tenants, assembling more than a million square feet of office and industrial space clustered near its main headquarters at The Press. In Santa Ana, C.J. Segerstrom & Sons completed the $65.5-million South Coast Technology Center – a three-building, 313,000-square-foot industrial campus fully leased to Anduril – on the site of a former office park. Separately, Anduril took the entire 190,000-square-foot Hive campus in Costa Mesa, previously home to the Los Angeles Chargers’ offices. These transactions reflect a deliberate strategy: Keep engineering, manufacturing and operations tightly integrated and within a short drive of one another rather than scattered across leased buildings.

Healthcare is pursuing a parallel path at a larger scale. City of Hope has steadily expanded its footprint at FivePoint Gateway beside the Great Park in Irvine. After opening its Lennar Foundation Cancer Center and a dedicated specialty hospital, the organization paid $88.5 million in late 2024 for an additional 52 acres plus an adjacent office building, bringing its total holdings to more than 63 acres. President Annette Walker described the purchase in a statement as “an investment in the future for City of Hope to continue to meet the current and future needs of the people who need us the most – our grateful patients – and their families.” The campus model allows the nonprofit to colocate outpatient care, inpatient beds, research and administration while planning decades of growth without competing for scarce medical-office inventory.

Even traditional landlords are adapting. Irvine Company continues to report strong leasing at its large, amenity-rich campuses while investing heavily in upgrades. Roger DeWames, president of Irvine Company Office Properties, has repeatedly emphasized the “flight to quality” in company statements. In one recent release, he noted, “Our strong leasing activity reflects a clear market trend: Companies are actively seeking high-quality environments that bring teams together.” The company’s Spectrum Terrace campus reached full occupancy, and significant capital has been directed toward fitness centers, outdoor collaboration spaces and flexible suites designed for modern hybrid teams. These investments reinforce that scale and quality still command premiums when the product delivers collaboration, recruiting advantage and operational efficiency.

The economic logic for C-suite decision-makers is straightforward. A controlled campus reduces friction between functions, strengthens culture and employer branding, and converts what was once a pure expense into a strategic asset. In Orange County, the combination of a deep technical talent pool, lifestyle amenities and relatively constrained new supply has made large contiguous sites especially valuable. Companies that can secure or reclaim them gain pricing power, flexibility and insulation from the volatility that still affects fragmented leased portfolios.

Not every aging office park will become a mega-campus. Some, such as the former Von Karman Creative Campus in Irvine, are being cleared for housing after trading at land value. The bifurcation is clear: Assets that can support dense, high-value activity attract patient capital and long-term users; those that cannot are being repositioned.

For executives evaluating real-estate strategy, the message from the recent deals is consistent. The traditional headquarters is not disappearing because of remote work alone. It is being replaced by something larger, more integrated and more deliberately owned – because in Orange County’s competitive landscape, control of the physical platform has become a competitive advantage.

