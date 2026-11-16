Harbinger Raises $240 Million Series D Co-Led by Tiger Global to Expand Into Energy Storage and Defense

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Harbinger, an American industrial technology platform company, raised $240 million in Series D funding co-led by Tiger Global, Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund and Ridgeline. Additional investors in the round include crossover investors Fidelity Management & Research Company; Squarepoint Capital and Xantium; returning investors Maniv and Greycroft, Australian Gulf Capital, PanaceaVC, ArcTern Ventures and Leitmotif; and strategic investors in mobility FedEx and THOR Industries through TechNexus, as well as BuildGroup in data centers, among others.

The new funding will support Harbinger’s further expansion across multiple verticals, spanning commercial vehicles, energy storage systems, power generation, autonomy software and defense applications, as well as the continued ramp-up of its medium-duty platform manufacturing capacity. With the new financing, Harbinger has raised over $650 million since its founding in 2021.

“Harbinger exists to challenge what industry has learned to accept and reinvent the critical systems the world depends on. By rethinking critical systems from first principles, we aim to unlock better performance, greater reliability, safer operations and more room to grow. Electrification is at the core of everything we do, and increasingly, electrification is at the core of industry, defense, mobility and AI,” said John Harris, chief executive and co-founder of Harbinger, in a statement.

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Garden Grove-based Harbinger recently announced that FedEx Senior Vice President of Safety and Transportation Paul Melander has joined Harbinger’s board of directors to support Harbinger’s focus on enhanced driver safety, delivery quality and enabling outstanding customer execution. FedEx recently placed an order for 2,000 all-electric Harbinger trucks valued at more than $300 million.

“Harbinger excels at electrification, and electrification has become one of the most pressing bottlenecks of the AI era. We led this financing because we see tremendous value in bringing Harbinger’s technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities to new markets,” said Griffin Schroeder, partner at investor Tiger Global, in a statement.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley served as placement agents on the financing round.

Information for this story was provided by Harbinger.

