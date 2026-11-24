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Architecture and planning firm elevates five new principals and increases its Los Angeles office capacity by nearly 60% amid continued growth and an expanding portfolio

Irvine-headquartered MVE + Partners, an award-winning architecture and planning firm, has announced 17 promotions, including five new principals, and the expansion of its Downtown Los Angeles office. The announcements reflect the firm’s continued growth, investment in leadership and commitment to serving clients across an increasingly diverse portfolio of residential, mixed-use, commercial and hospitality developments.

The firm is relocating its Los Angeles operations to larger offices at The Bloc, 700 S. Flower Street, in the heart of downtown’s Financial District. The new location provides 60% more capacity than the firm’s previous space, positioning MVE to accommodate future growth in its second-largest office.

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“These promotions and our expanded presence in Los Angeles represent an important investment in the future of MVE + Partners,” said Matthew McLarand, AIA, NCARB, president and director of design for MVE. “Our success has always been driven by the expertise of our people, the strength of our client relationships and our ability to deliver ambitious projects from concept through construction. We’re proud to recognize the individuals who have contributed to that success while creating additional opportunities for our next generation of leaders.”

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The five professionals elevated to principal bring expertise spanning architectural design, urban planning, project management and the delivery of complex developments.

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1. Luis Estrada, AIA, NCARB, is a licensed architect with extensive experience in high-rise residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. His portfolio includes several prominent Los Angeles projects, including The Griffin on Spring, The Grace on Spring, Bixel City West Tower and 350 Fig.

2. Paul Kearney, LEED AP, has played an important role in shaping the firm’s architectural design portfolio, leading conceptual and schematic design for major domestic and international developments. His notable projects include Mosaic and Volta on Pine in Long Beach, Gateway Crossings in Santa Clara and student housing at the University of San Francisco.

3. Raymond Albanesi, AIA, brings two decades of experience managing luxury residential, branded residence, multifamily and mixed-use projects. His portfolio includes Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Newport Beach and Riverview in San Jose.

4. Tim Beuchat has been a key member of MVE’s planning studio since joining the firm in 2010, specializing in large-scale master planning, urban design and mixed-use communities. His experience includes the 200-acre Riverwalk redevelopment in San Diego, Santa Clara Square, Playa Vista Phase II and Paso Robles Gateway.

5. Joe McClyde, LEED AP, brings more than 19 years of experience in urban design and planning, with an emphasis on creating distinctive, connected communities. Since joining MVE in 2016, he has contributed to major projects including Thanksgiving Station in Lehi, Utah; Legacy Park in Mesa, Arizona; and Silo Park in Salt Lake City.

MVE also announced additional promotions across its architectural, planning and technical teams.

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MVE’s relocation from 888 S. Figueroa Street to The Bloc places its Los Angeles team within one of downtown’s prominent mixed-use destinations, offering convenient access to the 7th Street/Metro Center transit station, dining, retail and other amenities. The larger workspace supports collaboration and future staffing needs as the firm continues to pursue opportunities throughout Southern California and beyond.

The expansion follows the establishment of MVE’s full-service San Diego office in 2025 and underscores the firm’s broader geographic reach.

Today, MVE employs more than 90 professionals across its Irvine headquarters, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Guadalajara offices.

MVE’s growth is supported by a portfolio that includes more than 250,000 residential units and 300 million square feet of built space over its history. Recent and ongoing projects include OC Vibe in Anaheim, Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, the Riverwalk master plan in San Diego and transformative mixed-use developments in Salt Lake City, including the award-winning Post District.

“Our growth is about more than adding people or office space,” added McLarand. “It’s about building on the experience that has defined MVE for more than five decades while developing the talent, capabilities and relationships that will carry the firm into its next chapter.”

Information for this article was sourced from MVE-Architects.com.

