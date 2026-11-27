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John Cornuke

Commercial general contractor Skyline Construction has committed to increasing service and responsiveness to a growing roster of clients throughout Southern California seeking expertise in commercial interior construction by opening a permanent office in Irvine.

The Irvine office will serve clients and manage projects throughout the Los Angeles and Orange County markets. The office is the contractor’s third in the region, joining Carlsbad and Downtown San Diego. Skyline also has four offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as regional offices in Seattle, Chicago and Phoenix.

Announcing the new office, David Hayes, CEO, said, “Skyline has always been responsive to our clients’ needs and grown strategically with them when and where they need our support. Our Orange County office will provide clients with the expertise needed to complete interior projects across advanced technology, life science and healthcare, as well as traditional commercial interiors.”

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The new office is led by Skyline veterans Dustin Johnson, Director of Operations, and Fabian Valdiosera, Field Executive, and complemented by new hires Rob Mangini, Adam Martinez and Chris Godbee.

Mangini, Business Development Director, has more than 25 years of experience working with commercial real estate investors and other stakeholders and will focus on building strong client partnerships.

Martinez, Senior Project Manager, joins from RAM Construction and Godbee, Senior Superintendent, joins from Bernards. Both are Southern California locals with over 20 years of construction knowledge and deep subcontractor relationships.

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Also based in the Irvine office is John Cornuke, Skyline’s newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer. Cornuke joins Skyline after a 20-year career at Nuveen Real Estate, an operating division of Teachers Insurance and Annuity (TIAA), where he led asset management, global leasing and occupier experience.

Information for this article was sourced from Skyline Construction.

