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Orange County

MEGA MART Brings a Modern Korean Market Experience to La Habra

MEGA MART Opens a new store in La Habra, CA.
(MEGA MART)
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MEGA MART opens its first Southern California location, MEGA MART La Habra, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. The store, at 1610 W. Imperial Highway, Suite 200, covers approximately 41,000 square feet.

MEGA MART La Habra is a Modern Korean Market. Fresh Korean produce, sushi and sashimi, marinated meats in regional styles, ready-to-eat Korean meals, exclusive products, and K-Beauty and health products are all sold in one store, so groceries and a skincare restock fit into the same trip.

What a Modern Korean Market is

The idea is to put Korean food and lifestyle under one roof, in a store laid out to be clean and easy to get around. It is meant for anyone looking for Korean food, ingredients and everyday products close to home.

The company began its supermarket business in Korea in 1981 as the retail affiliate of Nongshim Group. The first MEGA MART opened in the Dongnae district of Busan in 1995. MEGA MART came to the U.S. in 2010 with a store in Duluth, Georgia, near Atlanta, then opened in Sunnyvale in 2021, Fremont in 2022 and East Palo Alto in September 2025.

Different items and foods people are now easily able to buy from MEGA MART.
(MEGA MART)

How MEGA MART sources from Korea

“From Korea to your neighborhood” is MEGA MART’s tagline, and it describes how the company stocks its shelves. MEGA MART finds products made in Korea and imports many of them directly. It is also building direct relationships with local growers and suppliers.

Each department buys in its own way. Produce is bought in the regions where it grows. Seafood comes through relationships with producers and through direct imports. Meat comes straight from meat suppliers, and grocery items are bought in large, planned volumes.

Taking unnecessary steps out of the supply chain lets MEGA MART sell quality products at reasonable prices, for everyday value.

Produce, seafood and meat

Depending on the season, Korean greens such as minari, also called water dropwort, and chwinamul, an aster green, arrive by air from Korea. Fruit from Korea’s best-known growing regions is labeled with where it was grown, including Korean pears from Cheonan and Asan and Shine Muscat grapes from Seosangju. Korean strawberries appear in season.

The seafood counter brings restaurant-quality sushi and sashimi to an everyday market, made with close attention to ingredients and preparation. The selection includes bluefin tuna toro as nigiri and sashimi, sashimi platters, and uni, or sea urchin.

The meat department sells bulgogi, thinly sliced marinated meat, in regional styles from Gwangyang, Eonyang and Seoul. The case also holds marinated LA galbi, beef short ribs cut across the bone; spicy pork in gochujang, a Korean red chili paste; and duck bulgogi. Wagyu and Prime beef cuts suited to Korean barbecue sit alongside them.

MEGA MART shoppers looking for goods and other items on a busy day.
(MEGA MART)

Ready meals, pantry staples, bakery and beauty

The deli’s K-Food Meal Solutions counter has Korean meals ready to take home. It stocks kimbap, rice and fillings rolled in seaweed, and bibimbap, rice topped with seasoned vegetables, along with Korean fried chicken, lunch boxes, soups and stews. There is also banchan, the small side dishes served with a Korean meal, and ganjang-gejang, raw crab marinated in soy sauce.

Some products are sold only at MEGA MART, including items developed in Korea for the company and its own label, Shinsundowon, which makes gim, or roasted seaweed sheets, as well as kimchi and dried seafood.

The bakery makes a line of breads from rice in place of wheat flour, plus Korean desserts such as sulppang, a steamed rice bread, and sweet potato cake.

A Family Health and Beauty section carries Korean skincare, hair and scalp care, supplements and trending K-Beauty products, so families can pick them up with their groceries.

Events, Club M and opening day

MEGA MART intends to keep the store changing through the year, with food sampling, pop-up events including beauty pop-ups, seasonal Korean products, new product displays, rotating feature zones and monthly bluefin tuna cutting demonstrations.

Shoppers can join Club M, MEGA MART’s free membership program, through the MEGA MART app to get member-exclusive offers and benefits.

MEGA MART La Habra opens Thursday, Oct. 29. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. A variety of grand opening promotions, customer events and special activities are planned, with more details to be announced closer to opening day.

MEGA MART also sells online at megamartshop.com.

Follow @megamart_socal for Grand Opening updates and upcoming event details.

MEGA MART La Habra location: Grand Opening October 29.
(MEGA MART)
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