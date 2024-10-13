Chief of Staff

Edelson PC

Kelsey McCann, chief of staff of Edelson PC, has demonstrated exceptional commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) in her role. Her dual strategy involves reforming the firm’s DEIA practices and publicly addressing diversity issues within the plaintiffs’ bar through panels, op-eds and podcasts. This approach has led to substantial progress, with six of the last seven attorney hires being diverse candidates, including one minority/LGBTQ+ partner and several other LGBTQ+ and minority attorneys. Edelson PC is now recognized as one of the most diverse high-stakes plaintiffs’ firms, earning the Diversity Initiative Award from The National Law Journal. Additionally, McCann has contributed to the broader legal community by supporting DePaul University’s First Generation in Law Scholars Program, which aids first-generation and historically underrepresented students aspiring to law school. This program offers a comprehensive introduction to the legal profession for underrepresented college students.

