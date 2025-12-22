Advertisement
Content produced by LA Times Studios is developed from press releases, announcements and contributor content. Independent of the L.A. Times Newsroom.
Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech
Aerospace Giant TransDigm Snaps Up Stellant Systems for $960 Million
Castelion Raises $350M Series B to Industrialize America’s Hypersonic Arsenal
Dec. 22, 2025
AnySignal Secures $24M Series A to Scale Space Comms and National Security Tech
Dec. 18, 2025
El Segundo Defense Firm Neros Raises $75 Million to Scale Drone Production
Dec. 18, 2025
Torrance Satellite Maker K2 Space Raises $250 Million at $3-Billion Valuation
Dec. 16, 2025
Women Redefining Tech & Space
Dec. 14, 2025
Paid Program
Working at the Helm of the Orbital Revolution: Building the Low Earth Orbit Economy with Varda Space Industries
Dec. 14, 2025
Paid Program
Small Satellites, Big Impact: The Women Shaping Millennium Space Systems
Dec. 14, 2025
Archer to Acquire Los Angeles Area Airport as Strategic Air Taxi Network Hub and AI Testbed
Nov. 20, 2025
Platinum Equity to Sell Unical Aviation to Satair, an Airbus Company
Nov. 18, 2025
TriMas to Sell Irvine Aerospace Unit in $1.45-Billion Transaction
Nov. 12, 2025
Long Beach Aircraft Maker Odys Aviation Raises $26 Million Series A Round
Oct. 20, 2025
Fenix Space Signs Letter of Intent for $30-Million Series A Round
Oct. 14, 2025
Spacecraft Manufacturer Apex Closes $200 Million Series D Round with $1-Billion Valuation
Sept. 24, 2025
SpinLaunch Closes $30 Million Round for Satellite Broadband Constellation Development
Sept. 2, 2025
Space Kinetic Raises $12-Million Seed Round for Space Missile Defense
Aug. 22, 2025
Orbital Operations Raises $8.8-Million Seed Round
Aug. 18, 2025
AI & Tech
Zero-G Biology
Aug. 17, 2025
AI & Tech
Space-Age Sommelier DRINKS Brings AI Drink Recommendations ... and Boosts Sales
July 20, 2025
Banking & Finance
Rocket Lab Acquired Optical Systems Firm Geost for $330 Million
June 2, 2025
AI & Tech
Paid Program
Long Beach Blasts Off as Space Beach – A Major Aerospace Hub
March 27, 2025
AI & Tech
Northrop Grumman’s Missile-Warning Satellites for Next-Gen Polar Program Advance to Manufacturing Stage
Jan. 2, 2025
Business by LA Times Studios
Inversion Raises $44 Million to Support “On-Demand Delivery from Space” Concept
Nov. 21, 2024
Updates
Vance Street Capital Forms Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings and Announces Acquisition of Aviation Products Systems
Aug. 21, 2024
Automotive Business
NASA Grants to Support Collaborative STEM Programs in L.A. County
May 1, 2024
