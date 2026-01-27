Cambium Acquires SHD Group to Solidify Defense Material Supply Chain

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

El Segundo-based high-performance materials company Cambium announced a $100 million Series B financing led by investment firm 8VC. The company develops advanced composites and polymers for defense, aerospace and other extreme environments.

The round included participation from MVP Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, GSBackers, Veteran Ventures Capital, J17 Ventures, Vanderbilt University, Alumni Ventures, Gaingels, Inevitable Ventures, JACS Capital and Jackson Moses.

“Our Series B round is a huge validation of Cambium’s model for reindustrializing critical materials manufacturing for our defense and industrial bases,” said Simon Waddington, Cambium’s co-founder and chief executive, in a statement.

This additional funding will accelerate both Cambium’s product pipeline and materials manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe, supporting customers across aerospace, defense, energy, marine, motorsport and other high-performance sectors. Founded in 2019 by Simon Waddington and Stephan Herrera, Cambium fuses AI, chemical informatics and high-performance computing to design entirely new monomers and polymers. These materials are then manufactured, tested and scaled in-house on proprietary and aerospace-qualified assets.

In December 2025, Cambium acquired U.K.-based SHD Group, a global advanced composites manufacturer with production sites in the U.S., the U.K. and the EU. With the acquisition of SHD, Cambium has one of the largest aerospace and industrial qualified prepreg, film and adhesives material production capacities in the world, alongside resilient supply chains in each of the locations.

Cambium’s development platform delivers multiple material verticals, from advanced composites to optical protection systems. Cambium’s recent commercial launches include ultra-high-temperature polymers and carbon-carbon Thermal Protection Systems for defense, aerospace, energy and other advanced applications.

Cambium’s ApexShield 1000 increases the speed of carbon-carbon part fabrication for uses ranging from solid rocket motors (SRMs) to hypersonic glide bodies. Other products in late-stage testing include machining-ready composite billets for SRMs and metal-to-composite adhesives for air and space vehicle structures designed to excel in both routine and extreme conditions.

