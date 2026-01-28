The Future of Flight: JetZero Raises $175M for All-Wing Aircraft

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Long Beach-based aerospace startup JetZero has raised approximately $175 million in its Series B financing, led by global multi-stage investment firm B Capital. United Airlines Ventures, Northrop Grumman, 3M Ventures, Trucks VC and RTX Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of RTX, also participated in the round.

“The strength and diversity of our investor base reflects the momentum behind JetZero and the industry’s readiness to reshape the future of aviation,” said Tom O’Leary, JetZero co-founder and chief executive, in a statement.

The new capital will accelerate the development of JetZero’s full-size demonstrator, a prototype designed to achieve at least 30% improved aerodynamics compared to traditional tube-and-wing aircraft. The demonstrator is on track for its first flight in 2027.

Founded in 2020 by start-up veteran Tom O’Leary and aerospace engineer Mark Page, JetZero’s Z4 is billed as the world’s first commercial all-wing airplane. It delivers up to 50% better fuel efficiency and lower associated emissions, helping airlines meet their Net Zero 2050 goals. With the engines mounted on the top of the airplane, noise pollution is reduced by up to four times for communities neighboring airports.

JetZero has raised and secured commitments of more than $1 billion, including government grants, incentives and commercial commitments. The startup is working alongside the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the FAA and is looking to enter commercial service in the early 2030s.

“JetZero is redefining aviation with its all-wing aircraft, setting a new benchmark for efficiency, cost and the passenger experience,” said Jeff Johnson, general partner at B Capital, in a statement. “As aviation faces rising emissions and fuel costs, the need for a step change in efficiency has never been greater. JetZero is positioned to reshape the industry, and we’re proud to partner with the team as they advance this groundbreaking technology.”

The company plans to relocate its headquarters to Greensboro, N.C., and open a factory in North Carolina, but will keep its design studio in Long Beach.

