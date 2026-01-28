Turion Space Acquires Tychee Research Group to Expand Defense Capabilities

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Irvine-based space infrastructure company Turion Space Corp. announced it has acquired Los Angeles-based aerospace and defense technology company Tychee Research Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2018 by Rob Brady, Tychee specializes in space mission engineering, modeling and simulation, and advanced algorithms for dual-use space capabilities. Tychee’s flagship product, the Tychee Mission Planning Library (TMPL), is an astronautics software library built to support the full space system lifecycle. TMPL is utilized in mission-critical environments and delivers high-performance, high-fidelity astrodynamics and mission planning functionality designed to span analysis, operations and embedded onboard execution.

“TMPL was built to be fast and usable across modeling and simulation, ground software and flight software. Combined with Turion’s Starfire platform and spacecraft capabilities, we’re delivering mission-engineering infrastructure that is operationally native,” said Rob Brady, chief product officer of Turion and founder of Tychee, in a statement.

With Tychee joining Turion, TMPL will be integrated into Turion’s Starfire software ecosystem. This will bring mission planning, maneuver optimization and autonomous operations into a single, software-defined platform that scales from desktop analysis to on-orbit execution.

Turion was founded in 2020 by Ryan Westerdahl and Tyler James Pierce. The company specializes in providing space situational awareness data and in-space logistics services, such as satellite servicing and debris removal.

“Turion’s mission is to unleash the potential of Earth orbit, and software is what makes spacecraft usable at scale,” said Ryan Westerdahl, chief executive of Turion, in a statement. “This acquisition brings an exceptional team and mission planning capability into Turion. Our mission-engineering logic will support everything from trade studies to operational decision-making and on-orbit autonomy.”

Information for this article was sourced from Turion Space Corp.