Karman Space & Defense Acquires Seemann Composites in $220M Deal

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Karman Space & Defense, a Huntington Beach-based company focused on design, development and production of critical, next-generation system solutions, has acquired Seemann Composites and Materials Sciences LLC, Gulfport-based leaders in specialty maritime defense technologies. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with Karman providing a total consideration of $220 million to be paid in a mix of cash and common shares.

“The acquisitions of Seemann and MSC represent the natural expansion of the Karman platform into a compelling new market that is poised for decades of sustained growth,” said Tony Koblinski, chief executive of Karman, in a statement. “With a proven track record of performance, deep expertise in advanced materials and differentiated manufacturing capabilities, these innovative companies are a natural fit with Karman.”

Seemann and MSC were attractive due to their expertise in the advanced composites market, with unique engineering resources, proprietary materials and resin formulations and approximately 240,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Their core technologies for submarines and related amphibious platforms include sonar, acoustic and signal mitigation solutions, subsea and surface propulsion systems, and missile and amphibious strategic launch products.

Advertisement

Seemann acquired MSC in 2018 after more than 20 years of collaborating to develop innovative composite solutions for US military platforms. The combined team has continued to successfully develop and deploy new materials and products to support U.S. soldiers.

Upon the expected completion of the transaction during the first quarter of Karman’s fiscal year 2026, Seemann and MSC executive management teams will remain in leadership positions, although the company will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of Karman.

Karman expects the acquisition to expand its access to multi-decade, high-priority, funded U.S. Navy programs and to be immediately accretive in 2026 to revenue growth, funded backlog, earnings per share and cash flow.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Karman.